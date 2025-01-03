Fort Salem Theater Announces SWEENEY TODD Principal Casting

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fort Salem Theater has announced principal casting for its highly anticipated 2025 production of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”

Real-life fiancés James Alexander and Molly Waters will take on the iconic roles of Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett, respectively, bringing a unique depth and chemistry to Stephen Sondheim's darkly compelling masterpiece. In addition to playing the title character, Alexander will also direct the production, combining his extensive onstage experience with a visionary approach to this legendary musical.

Alexander and Waters are well-known to Fort Salem Theater audiences, with past standout performances in “The Rocky Horror Show” and “Beethoven: Live in Concert.” Alexander, a seasoned performer and director, recently performed in Sweeney Todd professionally at the Derby Playhouse in Indiana. Around the Capital Region, he has appeared in Park Playhouses's "Assassins" (Czolgosz), Schenectady Light Opera Company's "School of Rock" (Dewey), "A Little Night Music" (Count Carl-Magnus) and "The Glorious Ones" (Flaminio Scala), and Albany Civic's "Seminar" (Douglas), and many more.He recently directed local productions of “Once” and “Matilda.” Waters, an accomplished actor and fight choreographer, has brought numerous memorable characters to life both onstage and behind the scenes throughout the Capital Region. She recently appeared on the Fort Salem Theater mainstage in "Mary Poppins" (Mrs. Lark), and served as the fight choreographer for "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Other local credits include "Bells Are Ringing" (Ella), "Seminar" (Izzy), "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" (Rona), "Othello" (Desdemona), "Twelfth Night" (Viola), and "The Little Foxes" (Zan). She is directing Schenectady Light Opera Company's "Peter and the Starcatcher." Recently engaged in October 2024, the couple is excited to bring their talents and partnership to this thrilling tale of vengeance and intrigue.

Fort Salem Theater invites actors who sing, of all ethnicities and gender identities, to audition for the remaining roles, including eight featured roles and various ensemble parts. Auditions will take place by appointment at Fort Salem Theater (11 E. Broadway, Salem, NY 12865) on Thursday, February 13th, from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM, and Saturday, February 15th, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Callbacks, by invitation only, will occur on Saturday, February 15th, and/or Sunday, February 16th. To sign up for an audition, visit www.FortSalem.com/auditions. Those unable to attend in person may submit a video audition by emailing Kyle@FortSalem.com by Wednesday, February 12th.

For auditions, actors should prepare approximately one minute of a song that showcases their vocal abilities and bring sheet music in the correct key; an accompanist will be provided. Rehearsals will begin the week of March 2, 2025, and will generally be held on Sundays from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM and Monday through Thursday evenings from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Performances of Sweeney Todd are scheduled for April 25, 26, 27, and May 2, 3, 4, 2025. Each actor will receive two complimentary tickets and a free 12-month invitation to opening weekends for all MainStage productions. Please note that housing, travel, and performance stipends are not available.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler, “Sweeney Todd” is a chilling tale of revenge and moral ambiguity set in the gritty streets of 19th-century London. Featuring iconic songs like "The Ballad of Sweeney Todd" and "A Little Priest," this Tony Award-winning masterpiece blends horror, dark humor, and unforgettable music. The production will feature scenic design by Fort Salem Theater's resident designer, Charles J. I. Krawczyk, with additional creative team members to be announced soon.

For more information on tickets, auditions, and updates, visit www.FortSalem.com or call 518-854-9200.

