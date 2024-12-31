Dates Set For 2025 Rochester Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This Rochester Fringe Festival, New York State's largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival, has announced the dates for its 14th annual festival. The event will occur September 9-20, 2025. This follows a record-breaking season in September of 2024, which saw a 42% increase in ticket sales.

The Fringe will announce its entire festival lineup and place tickets on sale in July. The exact date and details will be announced via its website and social media channels.

Shows, artists, and producers interested in performing at the 2025 Rochester Fringe Festival may submit their production proposals to various Rochester venues starting in February 2025. Details of this application process will be announced in January.

More About Rochester Fringe Festival

The 12-day Rochester Fringe Festival, one of the nation’s largest fringe festivals, has also been recognized by the New York Times as “one of the country’s more prominent multidisciplinary events” and is the current winner of CITY Magazine’s Best of Rochester Award for Best Arts Event. More than 850,000 people have attended more than 5,600 performances and events at the Fringe since its inception in 2012. The non-profit organization’s mission is to offer platforms for artists, new audiences for venues, and unparalleled public access to incredible art. It strives to be diverse and inclusive, and to stimulate downtown Rochester both culturally and economically. It showcases the work of regional, national, and International Artists from emerging to superstar.

