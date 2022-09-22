DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE Opens At Chenango River Theatre, October 7

Chenango River Theatre will present the Jeffrey Hatcher's adaptation of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, based on the novella by Robert Louis Stevenson, running October 7 -23.

In the fog-bound back alleys of Victorian-era London, Dr. Henry Jekyll experiments with 'tinctures and powders' which unleash his other self - Edward Hyde, a sensual and villainous alter ego free to commit the sins Jekyll is too civilized to comprehend. Robert Louis Stevenson's classic is adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, one of the most proli­fic and critically acclaimed playwrights in contemporary American theatre.

The production is directed by Producing Artistic Director Zach Curtis, who took over CRT last November from the founding Artistic Director Bill Lelbach. This will be Curtis' first staging for Chenango River Theatre.

The show features CRT debut appearances by Andréa Gregori, Skylar Jeffries, Brian Linden and Derek Emerson Powell, as well as returning regulars Chris Nickerson and James Wetzel, both most recently seen in 2021's Ben Butler.

The show will feature compositions and live performance by Jeff McAuley, a renowned local cellist, educator and composer. Costume, lighting and scenic design will come from Barbara Kahl, Grant E. Merges and Curtis, respectively.

On Friday, October 14, playwright Jeffrey Hatcher will join the cast and director for a post show talkback. Hatcher is a Minneapolis based writer whose work includes the stage plays Complete Female Stage Beauty, Murderers, Tuesday With Morrie and The Turn of the Screw, as well as the films Casanova, The Good Liar and Mr. Holmes.

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde is Co-Produced by Raymond Corporation and Jim and Debbie Dyal.

Running October 7-23, tickets are $27 for all performances. The recommended way to buy tickets is at: www.chenangorivertheatre.org. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the 24-hour box office line: 607-656-8499. Performances are Thu/Fri/Sat at 7:30, Sundays at 2pm.

FREE TICKETS for high school and college students are available at all evening performances. Email tickets@chenangorivertheatre for reservations, which are required for the free ticket program.

Chenango River Theatre's intimate, air-conditioned 99 seat theatre is just 15 minutes north of Binghamton at 991 State Highway 12, Greene, NY. CRT operates under annual contract with Actors' Equity Association, the national association for professional actors and stage managers in the United States.