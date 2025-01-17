Composers Concordance to Present OCTOGENARIANS at Gallery MC

This event features two legendary musicians: John Clark - horn and David Taylor- bass trombone .
On Saturday, February 15th, 2025 at 7pm, Composers Concordance will present Octogenarians at Gallery MC in Hell's Kitchen. This event features two legendary musicians: John Clark - horn (Gil Evans, Frank Sinatra, McCoy Tyner) and David Taylor- bass trombone (Gil Evans, Duke Ellington, Leopold Stokowski). These extraordinary performers and composers have reached a remarkable milestone and will present a program featuring music written for the occasion by their colleagues, plus their own compositions.
Featured compositions on the program include 'Eighty Ain't So Old' by Eugene W. McBride, 'Resigned' by Gene Pritsker, 'Dialogue' by Faye-Ellen Silverman, 'The Taylor/Clark Conundrum' by Jay Rozen and 'Playing it Forward' by Paul Undreiner. Also music by John Clark, Dan Cooper, Larry Goldman, Peter Jarvis, Anton Rovner, Gary Schneider, and David Taylor.
The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.
Composers Concordance Presents
Octogenarians
Legendary Musicians John Clark & David Taylor Celebrate Their Milestone Years
with a Concert of New Music
Saturday, Feb. 15th, 2025 at 7pm
Gallery MC
549 W 52nd St, NYC
$20 in advance $30 at the door
Composers
John Clark, Dan Cooper, Laurence Goldman, Peter Jarvis, Eugene W. McBride, Gene Pritsker,
Jay Rozen, Anton Rovner, Gary Schneider, Faye-Ellen Silverman, David Taylor, Paul Undreiner
Performers
John Clark - horn
David Taylor - bass trombone
Gene Pritsker - guitar
Laurence Goldman - bass
Damien Bassman - cajon/percussion
Videos