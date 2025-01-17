Composers Concordance to Present OCTOGENARIANS at Gallery MC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday, February 15th, 2025 at 7pm, Composers Concordance will present Octogenarians at Gallery MC in Hell's Kitchen. This event features two legendary musicians: John Clark - horn (Gil Evans, Frank Sinatra, McCoy Tyner) and David Taylor- bass trombone (Gil Evans, Duke Ellington, Leopold Stokowski). These extraordinary performers and composers have reached a remarkable milestone and will present a program featuring music written for the occasion by their colleagues, plus their own compositions.

Featured compositions on the program include 'Eighty Ain't So Old' by Eugene W. McBride, 'Resigned' by Gene Pritsker, 'Dialogue' by Faye-Ellen Silverman, 'The Taylor/Clark Conundrum' ﻿by Jay Rozen and 'Playing it Forward' by Paul Undreiner. Also music by John Clark, Dan Cooper, Larry Goldman, Peter Jarvis, Anton Rovner, Gary Schneider, and David Taylor.

The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.

Performance Details

Composers Concordance Presents

Octogenarians

Legendary Musicians John Clark & David Taylor Celebrate Their Milestone Years

with a Concert of New Music

Saturday, Feb. 15th, 2025 at 7pm

Gallery MC

549 W 52nd St, NYC

Tickets

$20 in advance $30 at the door

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers

John Clark, Dan Cooper, Laurence Goldman, Peter Jarvis, Eugene W. McBride, Gene Pritsker,

Jay Rozen, Anton Rovner, Gary Schneider, Faye-Ellen Silverman, David Taylor, Paul Undreiner

Performers

John Clark - horn

David Taylor - bass trombone

Gene Pritsker - guitar

Laurence Goldman - bass

Damien Bassman - cajon/percussion

Comments