Composers Concordance to Present LITTLEBIG BAND at LOFT393

The concert will take place on June 29.
On Saturday, June 29th at 7pm at LOFT393, Composers Concordance will present 'LittleBig Band,' a concert event showcasing new compositions for 11-piece Jazz ensemble. Presented in quick tandem, stylistically contrasting works for reeds, brass, and rhythm section expand the repertory into the 21st century.
Featured compositions include 'LittleBig Blues' by Gene Pritsker, 'Bossa 646' by Dan Cooper, plus compositions by Scott Hoefling, Alon Nechushtan, and Steve Swell. In honor of June 29th being the 60th anniversary of Eric Dolphy's passing, the program will also include Pritsker's new arrangement of Dolphy's composition 'Miss Ann.'
CompCord LittleBig Band is Todd Rewoldt, Lee Odom, Scott Hoefling - saxophones; Franz Hackl, Kevin Blancq, Philip Harper - trumpets; Steve Swell, Evan Amoroso - trombones; Alon Nechushtan - piano, Amanda Ruzza - bass, and David Cossin - drums, conducted by Gene Pritsker; with Robert C. Ford - recitation, and featured vocalists David Banks, Charles Coleman, and Sishel Claverie.
The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.
Composers Concordance Presents
LittleBig Band
CompCord LittleBig Band Performs
New Compositions for 11-piece Jazz Ensemble
Saturday, June 29th, 2024
7pm
LOFT393
393 Broadway, 2nd floor, NYC
$20 in advance
$30 at the door
Composers:
Dan Cooper, Eric Dolphy, Scott Hoefling, Alon Nechushtan, Gene Pritsker, Steve Swell
Performers:
CompCord LittleBig Band
Todd Rewoldt, Lee Odom, Scott Hoefling - saxophones;
Franz Hackl, Kevin Blancq, Philip Harper - trumpets;
Steve Swell, Evan Amoroso - trombones;
Alon Nechushtan - piano, Amanda Ruzza - bass,
David Cossin - drums, Gene Pritsker - conductor
Soloists:
David Banks, Charles Coleman,
Sishel Claverie - voices;
Robert C. Ford - recitation
