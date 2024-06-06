Composers Concordance to Present LITTLEBIG BAND at LOFT393

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, June 29th at 7pm at LOFT393, Composers Concordance will present 'LittleBig Band,' a concert event showcasing new compositions for 11-piece Jazz ensemble. Presented in quick tandem, stylistically contrasting works for reeds, brass, and rhythm section expand the repertory into the 21st century.

Featured compositions include 'LittleBig Blues' by Gene Pritsker, 'Bossa 646' by Dan Cooper, plus compositions by Scott Hoefling, Alon Nechushtan, and Steve Swell. In honor of June 29th being the 60th anniversary of Eric Dolphy's passing, the program will also include Pritsker's new arrangement of Dolphy's composition 'Miss Ann.'

CompCord LittleBig Band is Todd Rewoldt, Lee Odom, Scott Hoefling - saxophones; Franz Hackl, Kevin Blancq, Philip Harper - trumpets; Steve Swell, Evan Amoroso - trombones; Alon Nechushtan - piano, Amanda Ruzza - bass, and David Cossin - drums, conducted by Gene Pritsker; with Robert C. Ford - recitation, and featured vocalists David Banks, Charles Coleman, and Sishel Claverie.

The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.

Performance Details

Composers Concordance Presents

LittleBig Band

CompCord LittleBig Band Performs

New Compositions for 11-piece Jazz Ensemble

Saturday, June 29th, 2024

7pm

LOFT393

393 Broadway, 2nd floor, NYC

TICKETS

$20 in advance

$30 at the door

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers:

Dan Cooper, Eric Dolphy, Scott Hoefling, Alon Nechushtan, Gene Pritsker, Steve Swell

Performers:

CompCord LittleBig Band

Todd Rewoldt, Lee Odom, Scott Hoefling - saxophones;

Franz Hackl, Kevin Blancq, Philip Harper - trumpets;

Steve Swell, Evan Amoroso - trombones;

Alon Nechushtan - piano, Amanda Ruzza - bass,

David Cossin - drums, Gene Pritsker - conductor

Soloists:

David Banks, Charles Coleman,

Sishel Claverie - voices;

Robert C. Ford - recitation

SPONSORED BY THE REV