Composers Concordance Will Perform ETHEL Next Month

On Sunday, October 6th, 2024 at 5pm, Composers Concordance will present the renowned quartet ETHEL on a program of new music including several premieres. The concert will feature Gene Pritsker's composition 'Emerging', based on music from the Native American Kiowa Tribe; Lynn Bechtold's 'The Best Things Come To Those Who Act', inspired by the life of Maria Y. Orosa (1892-1945); Sophie Dunér's 'Kairo'; Alon Nechushtan's 'Starless'; plus music by Svjetlana Bukvich, Dan Cooper, Lee McLure, and Dave Soldier.

Established in New York City in 1998, the string quartet ETHEL sets the contemporary concert standard. Composer performers-Ralph Farris (viola), Kip Jones (violin), Dorothy Lawson (cello), and Corin Lee (violin)-fuse uptown panache with downtown genre mashup. ETHEL has performed across the United States and worldwide; released 10 feature albums; guested on 50+ recordings; won a GRAMMY with jazz legend Kurt Elling; and toured with Todd Rundgren & Joe Jackson. ETHEL champions the art and music of today, forging human connections across sound and style.

