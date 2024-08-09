Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Thursday, September 5th at 8:30pm Composers Concordance will present Gene Pritsker's Sound Liberation, which takes the stage of Birdland Theater to celebrate the release of the album 'Gene & The Strings'.

Joining Sound Liberation for this event are violinists Lara St. John and Machiko Ozawa, they will perform compostions from the new album, originally for solo violin, but here arranged for violin and Sound Liberation. Besides those two pieces with solo violin: 'More Iguanas' and 'Tony V. Does The Tango', Sound Liberation will also perform 'Loss Occupied Part 2' from the new release, featuring r&b vocalist David Banks.

Other members of Sound Liberation for this event are Franz Hackl - trumpet, Todd Rewoldt - sax, Amanda Ruzza - bass, David Cossin - drums and pianist Lesi Mei who will be featured in a new arrangement by Gene of a movement form Shostakovich piano concerto #2.

The event will also feature poets Imelda O'Reilly, Erik T. Johnson, Robert C. Ford and John Pietaro as well as surprise guests. The event is presented by Composers Concordance.

The event will be livestreamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page. Livestream

Composers Concordance's 41st season will feature over 120 composers and over 50 events are planned. This is our new SEASON SITE.

Composers Concordance

Gene Pritsker's Sound Liberation

Album Release For 'Gene & The Strings'

Thursday September 5th, 8:30pm

@ Birdland Theater

315 West 44th Street

New York, NY 10036

$40.61 - table

$30.06 - bar

Facebook

Livestream

Composers:

Gene Pritsker, Dan Cooper, Dmitri Shostakovich, Antonio Vivaldi

Performers:

David Banks - voice

Lara St. John - violin

Machiko Ozawa - violin

Franz Hackl - trumpet

Todd Rewoldt - sax

Lesi Mei - piano

Gene Pritsker - guitar

Amanda Ruzza - bass

David Cossin - drums

Poets:

Imelda O'Reilly,

Erik T. Johnson,

Robert C. Ford

John Pietaro

Staying in rotation for 41 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Peter Jarvis. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.

