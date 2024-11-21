Capital Repertory Theatre Presents A SHERLOCK CAROL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Capital Repertory Theatre has announced the upcoming production of "A Sherlock Carol" by Mark Shanahan, a captivating blend of mystery and holiday cheer, set to take the stage Nov. 22 through Dec. 22.

This inventive play intertwines the beloved characters of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes with the timeless spirit of Charles Dickens's "A Christmas Carol," offering a fresh perspective on two iconic literary worlds.

In "A Sherlock Carol," the sharp-witted detective Sherlock Holmes and his trusted companion Dr. John Watson are asked by a grown-up Tiny Tim to investigate the death of Ebenezer Scrooge. As the story unfolds, the great detective is drawn into a perplexing mystery that intertwines the supernatural with the spirit of redemption, challenging the characters to confront the ghosts of their pasts and embrace the true meaning of the holiday season.

Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill, producing artistic director at theREP, helms this enchanting production, bringing a unique vision that combines suspense with heartfelt moments. "A Sherlock Carol" promises to engage both die-hard fans of Sherlock Holmes and newcomers alike with its clever dialogue and imaginative storytelling.

An ensemble of six talented actors embody the Christmas spirits, bringing multiple characters to life in this inventive story that merges the worlds of Charles Dickens and Arthur Conan Doyle in a lively adventure. Audiences will be delighted by the return of several beloved performers to theREP, including Brenny Campbell as the steadfast Inspector Lestrade and others. David Girard stars as the spirit of Ebenezer Scrooge, guiding Sherlock Holmes toward a joyous resolution. Yvonne Perry takes on dual roles as the Countess of Morcar and Irene Adler, the infamous "woman" in Sherlock Holmes lore. Christopher Ryan, who captivated audiences as Shakespeare in theREP's "Shakespeare in Love," brings Holmes himself to life on stage. Additionally, Oliver Wadsworth, who stole the show as Bottom in last year's "A Midsummer Night's Dream," portrays a range of iconic figures, from Dr. Watson to Old Joe.

New to the cast, Bella Villanueva charms as Emma Wiggins, a spirited member of the Baker Street Irregulars, while Avery Whitted joins as the grown-up Dr. Timothy Cratchit and takes on several other memorable roles.

In addition to Mancinelli-Cahill directing, Nora Marlow Smith is the scenic designer, Rob Denton serves as lighting designer, Howard Tsvi Kaplan is Costume Designer and John Gromada is sound designer. Shayne David Cameris will be production stage manager and Regina Desrosiers as assistant stage manager.

Previews for “A Sherlock Carol” are at theREP, 251 N. Pearl St., Albany, Nov. 22-24, and opening night is Tuesday, Nov. 26. Regular performance times Nov. 26-Dec. 22 are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday with matinees 3 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays and 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Tickets range from $40.50-$85.50. For tickets and information, call the Box Office at Proctors 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday at (518) 346-6204 or visit attherep.org. The box office at theREP will open 60 minutes before show time. Groups of 10 or more can get tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 x 139. The 24-25 season at theREP is sponsored by Overit and the show is sponsored by BBL.

