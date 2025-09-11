CHARMING DISASTER’S MUSICAL ORACLE Will Return to the Rochester Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



NYC goth-folk cabaret duo Charming Disaster will return to the ESL Rochester Fringe Festival with Musical Oracle, a playfully dark interactive concert and divination ritual. Performances will take place September 19–20, 2025 at the Rochester School of the Arts (SOTA) Black Box Theatre.

Musical Oracle combines Charming Disaster’s original songs—drawn from myth, magic, monsters, and mortality—with a Tarot-style card ritual that determines the evening’s set list. Each show is unique, blending music, theatre, and ritual while offering audiences a glimpse into the mysterious workings of fate.

Formed in 2012 by Ellia Bisker and Jeff Morris, Charming Disaster has been praised for their macabre humor and eclectic influences, ranging from Edward Gorey to Americana murder ballads. Their music has been featured on the hit podcast Welcome to Night Vale, and they have toured internationally, sharing stages with Rasputina, Voltaire, and The Dresden Dolls. Now in their seventh year at the Rochester Fringe, they return following the release of their latest album, The Double (May 2025).

Ticket Information

Charming Disaster’s Musical Oracle will be performed at the Rochester School of the Arts (SOTA), Black Box Theatre, 45 Prince Street, Rochester, NY. Showtimes are Friday, September 19 at 8:30 p.m., and Saturday, September 20 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are $18 and available at rochesterfringe.com.

Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More