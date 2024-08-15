Brennyn Lark, Nathan Lucrezio & More to Star in SALEM UNDER THE STARS Fundraiser Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fort Salem Theater will present its upcoming fundraiser event, Salem Under the Stars, an enchanting open-air concert that will bring Broadway magic to the picturesque raspberry fields of Gardenworks Farm. The event will take place on Friday, September 13th at Gardenworks in Salem, featuring Broadway stars Brennyn Lark ("Six," "Les Misérables," London's "Dreamgirls"), Nathan Lucrezio ("Cinderella," "Aladdin," "The Who's Tommy," "Diana: The Musical"), and FST Guest Artist Rebecca Paige, plus local talents Courtnie Harrington, and Ryan Coburn, with accompaniment by Dan Galliher on piano.

Salem Under the Stars is a celebration of the arts in Washington County, supporting the continued mission of Fort Salem Theater to provide entertainment, education, and inspiration to Salem and neighboring communities through high-quality, engaging, and diverse stage productions. The event promises an unforgettable evening of live entertainment, fine wine, and artisanal cheese boards, with guests seated at tables scattered throughout the farm's iconic fields.

Limited seating is available, and tickets, priced at $75 each, will go on sale starting Wednesday, August 21. Each ticket includes a custom cheese board and a half bottle of wine or a non-alcoholic beverage.

Sponsorship opportunities are now available, offering a range of options for individuals and businesses to support this unique event and Fort Salem Theater's mission. Details on sponsorship levels and benefits can be found at FortSalem.com.

Salem Under the Stars is generously hosted and sponsored by Gardenworks Farm and co-chaired by Susi Thomas, Meg Southerland, and Kyle West.

About the Headliners

Brennyn Lark recently made headlines on Broadway with her performance in the smash hit musical “SIX,” captivating audiences as Catherine Parr with her powerful rendition of "I Don't Need Your Love." Her Broadway debut in 2015 as the iconic Éponine in “LES MISÉRABLES” launched her career straight out of college. Since then, Brennyn has headlined international stages, most notably starring as Deena Jones in London's beloved “DREAMGIRLS,” directed by Fort Salem Theater alumnus Casey Nicholaw.

Brennyn originated the role of Tzipporah in “PRINCE OF EGYPT” alongside composer Stephen Schwartz (“WICKED”, “GODSPELL,” “PIPPIN”), and has dazzled in regional productions of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR as Mary Magdalene, LIGHT IT UP, and A WONDERFUL WORLD. She also shines on screen with a recurring role in the Emmy Award-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Her extraordinary talents have been showcased on prestigious platforms including The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, The Today Show, Good Morning America, Strictly Come Dancing, and The Sherri Shepherd Show, earning her global acclaim.

Nathan Lucrezio is a distinguished Broadway performer with four major credits to his name, including roles in “CINDERELLA,” ALADDIN,” THE WHO'S TOMMY,” and “DIANA: THE MUSICAL.” His acclaimed performance as Andrew Morton in “DIANA: THE MUSICAL”l was not only broadcast globally on Netflix, but also preserved on the Original Cast Recording, with his powerful rendition of "The Words Came Pouring Out."

Beyond Broadway, Nathan has showcased his versatility across the country in the National Tour of “A CHORUS LINE” and in celebrated productions like “THE LIFE” at New York City Center, “SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE” at North Shore Music Theatre, “GUYS AND DOLLS” at The Kennedy Center, and his one-man show “THE RIFERDANCER” at The Green Room 42. His talent has also graced the small screen, with appearances on “The Equalizer,” “First Wives Club,” and the hit series “Smash.”

A Cambridge native, Nathan returns to Fort Salem Theater after creating “THE BEST OF BROADWAY” in 2008 and his dynamic solo cabaret performance in 2009.

For more information, to purchase tickets, or to explore sponsorship opportunities, please visit FortSalem.com.

Comments

