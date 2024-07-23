BECOMING GRANDMA KAT to Return to 2024 Rochester Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Becoming Grandma Kat Show will be part of 2024 Rochester Fringe Festival 13th annual lineup. The performance will be located at the Rochester, NY at The Little Theatre. Live, in-person performance will be September 21st 10:00am. The show is a free, non-ticketed event. The show will be performed in American Sign Language (ASL) and voice interpreted throughout the entirety of the performance.

By following the story of a rising social media creator is involved unwittingly in a pyramid scheme after he witnesses a crime. He voluntarily joins the witness protection program, transforming from a TikTok star to an elderly deaf woman known as Grandma Kat. Kat runs a diner at an undisclosed location while exploring the challenges of womanhood, romance, and post-pandemic life. Written and performed by Keith Banks Jr. in American Sign Language (ASL),

This hilarious spoof will have audiences falling in love with Grandma Kat again and again.

Known for his individual blend of creativity and emotive performance, Banks makes his third appearance at the Rochester Fringe Festival. Banks recent performance was at Orlando Fringe's FESTN4 Jan 2024 and Intl Orlando Fringe Festival 2022. Banks is excited to return to Rochester, NY after the post pandemic to perform his favorite beloved character to the Rochester community! Banks says "We as deaf actors and artists must create more opportunities by developing our own artistic works and vision to spotlight our true authentic talents and works for mainstream audiences", Banks studied at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) and holds a degree in International Hospitality & Service Management and a master's degree in Organizational Leadership at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU). Banks is working towards launching Florida Deaf Theatre Company to provide a space for deaf and hard of hearing and hearing individuals to perform scope of theatre shows performances in ASL within the Central Florida community and beyond!

MORE ABOUT ROCHESTER FRINGE FESTIVAL: The 12-day Rochester Fringe Festival is the largest multidisciplinary performing arts event in New York State. Since the festival's inception in2012, nearly 670,000 people have attended more than 4,500 performances by regional, national, and International Artists, from emerging to superstar. From drama to dance, comedy to children's entertainment, music to magic, and so much more, this internationally known powerhouse encourages creative expression while nurturing the artistic process, all while supplying new audiences to established and emerging arts venues. The Rochester Fringe Festival strives to be diverse and inclusive, and to stimulate downtown Rochester both culturally and economically.

For more information about the Rochester Fringe Festival, please visit https://rochesterfringe.com

