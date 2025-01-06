Applications Open for Rhinebeck Writers Retreat's 15th Summer of Weeklong Residencies

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Applications are now open to all musical theatre writers for Rhinebeck Writers Retreat’s summer residencies. Nine teams will be selected to receive a private retreat for nine consecutive weeks between June 22 and August 24. During their residency, each team will focus solely on writing their musical. Before they arrive, they will receive mentorship from one of the Sounding Board members of artistic advisors, which include John Weidman, Mara Isaacs, Natasha Sinha, and Maria Manuela Goyanes.

There is no fee for applications received by February 3 at 6:00pm ET and a fee of $30 for applications received by the final deadline of February 10 at 6:00pm ET. All details and the online application can be found at www.rhinebeckwriters.org.



Thanks to generous donors, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat covers all the writers’ costs, including their home, food, pianos, travel up to $1,000, and a $550 stipend for each writer. Funding comes from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), with the support of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts, The ASCAP Foundation Bart Howard Fund, The Noël Coward Foundation in honor of Geoffrey Johnson, The National Foundation for Musical Theatre, and the Howard Ashman Trust for Theater Arts. Hundreds of individual donors support the residencies, including major gifts from Liz Armstrong, Paul Feuerman and Bruce Grivetti, Molly McEneny, Liz and Bill Mills, and Steve and Paula Reynolds.



Kathy Evans, Founding Executive Director of Rhinebeck Writers Retreat said, “I can’t believe we are entering our 15th summer of supporting talented writers. It’s exciting to begin this process of getting to know so many diverse musicals, which will lead to over 20 musical theatre writers joining us in the beautiful Rhinebeck area to develop 9 new musicals.”



Created in 2011, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat provides weeklong residencies in the Hudson Valley for musical theatre writers to focus solely on writing their musicals. Triple R gives one team two readings and a residency to accelerate the development of their musical. Many musicals developed at Rhinebeck Writers Retreat have received world premieres: A.D. 16 at Olney Theatre Center (MD); BHANGRA NATION at La Jolla Playhouse (CA); NOIR at The Alley Theatre (TX); ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD at East West Players (CA); MEXODUS at Baltimore Center Stage (MD) and TL; DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX at Diversionary Theatre (CA). OPERATION MINCEMEAT won the 2024 Olivier award for Best New Musical and is opening on Broadway in February 2025, starring the writers who were in Rhinebeck.

