Theatre Calgary Announces Additional Casting for A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Theatre Calgary will welcome A Christmas Carol back to the Max Bell Theatre beginning November 30, and we wish to announce some important casting updates regarding this year's production.

This year the live on-stage production of A Christmas Carol will be the three-person cast production that was filmed for online in 2020. The choice to stage this three-person cast version was designed with the safety of all our performers in mind, knowing that restrictions would likely still be in place.

Theatre Calgary is saddened to announce that for 2021, actor Stephen Hair will not be available to reprise the role of Ebenezer Scrooge. Mr. Hair has had to withdraw from this year's production due to a family health emergency. This was a very difficult decision for him, and we kindly ask that everyone respects his privacy at this time.

"We respect and support the decision that Stephen has had to make," says Artistic Director Stafford Arima. "His entire extended family at Theatre Calgary send him warm thoughts during this difficult period."

To ensure our actors health, and to prevent any possible disruptions in performances, we will be performing this year's production with two three-actor casts. In the first cast, replacing Hair will be Haysam Kadri. Joining him onstage will be Jamie Tognazzini and Marshall Vielle, who were both a part of the 2020 filmed production. Our second cast will feature Mike Tan as Scrooge, along with Vanessa Leticia Jetté and Karen Johnson-Diamond. These two casts will perform on alternating performances throughout the run of the show. More information on which dates each cast will be performing will be available soon on our website.

"This year's production of A Christmas Carol is a brand new 'Carol' that has never been performed in front of a live audience before," says Arima. "This production boasts an intimate cast of Calgary actors, and a team of creative designers to bring a unique production to our stage. I am profoundly proud of this ensemble of artists who have come together to, once again, share this holiday classic of transformation, family, and forgiveness."

This year, we are also offering our online filmed production as a comfortable option for audiences throughout December. This AMPIA Award-nominated production directed by Stafford Arima, features Stephen Hair as Scrooge, along with Jamie Tognazzini and Marshall Vielle.

The live on-stage version of Geoffrey Simon Brown's abridged adaptation of A Christmas Carol will run Nov. 30 - Dec. 24 in the Max Bell Theatre at Arts Commons. Tickets are now available at theatrecalgary.com.

The online filmed version of the same production will be available from Dec. 2 - 31, with more pricing and purchasing information to be released soon on theatrecalgary.com