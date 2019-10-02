Sage Theatre Celebrates Their 20th Year Boldly

Four Plays in Four Nights? Sage Theatre has quite the Birthday Party planned. For two decades, Sage Theatre has been exploring deep into characters and stories that look into what it means to be alive today. They have created memorable productions, world premieres and given Calgary theatre artists a chance to challenge themselves on powerful work. And of course, with our IGNITE! Festival, Sage has also had the chance to engage emerging artists and help mentor them into established careers in the Calgary Arts Scene.

They are celebrating at the Pumphouse Theatre from October 16th -19th with some exciting announcements, and you're invited. Artistic Director Jason Mehmel has decided to return to a few of the scripts from Sage's past as a way of recognizing some high moments and exploring the stories that are as relevant now as they were when first approached!

From their past productions, Sage Theatre will be presenting Slavs! by Tony Kushner - a witty and theatrical comedy parodying the fall of the Soviet Union, Scorched by Wajdi Mouwad - a family driven story about two Canadian twins uncovering their own history, and legacy of war and tragedy, and King Kirby by Fred Van Lente and Crystal Skillman - a play about the genius behind Captain America, The Hulk, The Avengers and more. Finally, continuing with their mission of fostering new work, Mehmel will be presenting A.I. AM on the fourth night, a developing project with Bruce Barton and Vertical City following four possible artificial individuals wake up, and with very little memory of themselves, discover that one of them is human. Sage Theatre is engaging local actors for these four ticketed one-night-only performances!

Continuing on throughout Sage's season, Mehmel will direct the Western Canadian Premiere of The Orange Dot by Sean Dixon. It follows to city workers, Natalie and Joe, waiting by a tree. The equipment they need to cut it down is stuck in traffic across town, and they start killing time with small talk. Things progress into romance, politics, personal tragedies, an eventually, an unthinkable act. A simple conversation transforms into a powerful theatrical event. This goes up in the Joyce Doolittle Theatre from April 23rd to May 2, 2020.

And finally, Sage finishes the year with their 16th annual IGNITE! Festival (June 10-13). This festival partners with local companies and professional artist mentors as we continue our work as a launchpad of emerging artists into professional careers. IGNITE! takes over the Pumphouse Theatres to make this a festival to remember.

For more information, visit:

http://sagetheatre.com/ | Sage Theatre on Facebook | Sage Theatre on Twitter





