Review: & JULIET at Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

NEW! Calgary Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Calgary & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Broadway Across Canada delivers another knockout hit with ‘& Juliet’, a new musical that brings all the popular hits of the ‘90s /’00s into the world of Romeo and Juliet. From the moment the audience enters the theatre the spectacle begins, with a larger than life show title front and centre stage and a smattering of theatre paraphernalia and even street art adorning the surrounding walls.

The company of the North American Tour of & JULIET - Photo Credit Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

The show begins with an upbeat introduction of William Shakespeare himself, a central player in this story. Not long after we meet his lovely (if not slightly jaded) wife Anne Hathaway - yes they do milk this detail, as they should - who is attending the opening of her husband’s newest play ‘Romeo and Juliet’. It soon becomes clear that she is not a fan of the tragic twist he has concocted so she strikes a bargain for the two of them to rewrite the story together. The story unfolds at the end of the original work, as Juliet decides to move on from the great loss she suffered in Romeo’s poisoning.

Not only is the show full of humorous representations of youthful trials and tribulations, it also highlights the heartwrenching struggles that married couples endure in the face of love, loss, and long distance contentions. Anne voices her growing unhappiness at being left home with the children, eventually using Juliet’s storyline as a proxy, urging her to pursue her own need for independence and seeking acknowledgement for the strength and resilience she displays in the face of challenges.

Noah Marlowe and Nico Ochoa in the North American Tour of & JULIET - Photo Credit Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

The script was incredibly witty and the performances so delightfully comical in their individual portrayals that you couldn’t help but become emotionally invested in the outcome of each. The cast’s ability to balance both deeply emotional, yet wildly funny personas, was matched only by their jaw-dropping musical and physical talents. I was blown away when I found out that Fabiola Caraballo Quijada who portrays Juliet had just graduated high school prior to starting this North American tour! Her youthful energy is undeniable but it was her vocal range and powerful stage presence that really brought Juliet to life on stage.

Each major pop number was also accompanied by a dazzling light show worthy of the Las Vegas Sphere and a troupe of players in a delightfully trashy mix of 90s street fashion and renaissance garb. It all culminates in that oh so magical moment when Juliet belts out ‘Roar’ with a steady stream of confetti raining down on the crowd - a view I will not be forgetting any time soon.

The company of the North American Tour of & JULIET - Photo Credit Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

Overall the vibe was still very much on brand for a quintessential Shakespearean comedy and the puns and references to his vast body of work were a clever addition. The dance numbers were reminiscent of classic ‘90s/’00s pop music concerts and each and every one of the cast had powerhouse vocals to match. Interspersed throughout was a healthy dose of audience participation, pulling the crowd into the story as very willing participants, singing along, clapping to the beat, and eventually getting out of the seats and dancing along to the final number. The showmanship, the spectacle, and the heady nostalgia made the entire production one of my favourite theatre experiences of all time. This is a show you won’t want to miss.

For a full list of this season’s shows, visit: https://calgary.broadway.com/shows/ Don’t miss your chance to see ‘& Juliet’ at the Southern Alberta Jubilee until September 20, 2026, tickets are going fast!

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 01 Hrs 42 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Love Theater in Calgary? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Need more Calgary Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link