Photos: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Brings Broadway Musical Comedy to Calgary

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Broadway Across Canada announced that single tickets for the upcoming engagement of MRS. DOUBTFIRE in Calgary, playing at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium from January 5-10, 2027, will go on sale on September 21, 2026. Tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. via broadwayacrosscanada.ca and ticketmaster.ca. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling 1-800-889-8457.





























American Express Cardmembers can get Front Of The Line Presale access to tickets now, until September 16, 2026. For more information visit https://www.americanexpress.com/en-ca/benefits/experiences/index.html. Members of Broadway Across Canada's eCLUB will receive pre-sale access September 17-20, 2026. Sign-up is free at https://calgary.broadway.com/join-our-eclub/.

Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Calgary in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call 'wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny' (Manchester Evening News) and 'a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers' (The Hollywood Reporter).

Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, MRS. DOUBTFIRE is the musical comedy we need right now – one that proves we're better together.

Based on the original direction by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten!

Creative Team

The creative team is rounded out by tour director Steve Edlund and tour choreographer Michaeljon Slinger based on the original choreography by Lorin Latarro; Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp; Music Supervisor Matthew Smedal, Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Design by Keith Caggiano; tour Hair & Wig Design by Victoria Tinsman based on original Hair & Wig Design by David Brian Brown; Makeup Design by Craig Forrest-Thomas; and Casting by Murnane Casting (Chad Eric Murnane, CSA and Amber Snead, CSA). The production is stage managed by Sofia Rose Itskovich.

The 2nd national tour is produced and general managed by Work Light Productions.

This production of MRS. DOUBTFIRE was licensed by Music Theatre International, www.mtishows.com.

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