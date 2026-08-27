& JULIET to Bring North American Tour to Calgary in September

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The North American tour of & JULIET will make its Calgary debut Sept. 15-20, 2026, at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. The Broadway musical will play eight performances during its Calgary engagement, with evening performances Sept. 15-18 at 7:30 p.m., two performances Sept. 19 at 2 and 7:30 p.m., and two performances Sept. 20 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

& JULIET reimagines William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet by asking what might happen if Juliet survived the original play and chose to begin a new life on her own terms. The musical features a book by David West Read, the Emmy Award-winning writer of Schitt's Creek, and a score featuring pop songs written or produced by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's the Way It Is" and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"

The touring cast features Fabiola Caraballo Quijada as Juliet, Paul-Jordan Jansen as Lance, Crystal Kellogg as Anne Hathaway, CJ Eldred as Shakespeare, Nico Ochoa as May, Kathryn Allison as Angélique, Joseph Torres as Romeo and Noah Marlowe as François. The ensemble includes Jared Alexander, Dasean Brown, Bridgette Carey, Lois Ellise, Josh Fermin, Jourdan Ibe, Armani Ponder-Keith, Cayla Primous, Matt Rene Rivera, Bex Robinson, Kayla Saunders, Robbie Serrano, Kyra Smith, Alex Tho, Daniel Tracht and Ryan Winkler. The production notes that individual performers are not guaranteed to appear at every performance.

Caraballo Quijada won the 2025 Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actress before making her national tour debut as Juliet. The creative team includes director Luke Sheppard, choreographer Jennifer Weber, musical supervisor, orchestrator and arranger Bill Sherman, scenic designer Soutra Gilmour, Costume Designer Paloma Young, lighting designer Howard Hudson, sound designer Gareth Owen, video and projection designer Andrzej Goulding, hair, wig and makeup designer J. Jared Janas, and additional orchestrator and arranger Dominic Fallacaro.

The Calgary engagement is part of the show's 2026-27 North American tour. Following Calgary, the production will play the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Edmonton Sept. 22-27 before continuing to Vancouver, Eugene, Spokane, Boise and other cities.

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