Alfred Hitchcock's THE LODGER to Kick Off Vertigo Theatre's 50th Season

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Vertigo Theatre will present THE LODGER by horror novelist Susie Moloney and renowned Canadian playwright Vern Thiessen. Based on the novel by Marie Belloc Lowndes and inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's 1927 film. September 26 - October 25. Performance times are Tuesdays - Saturdays, with additional matinees at 2:00 pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Bill and Ellen Bunting are struggling to make ends meet when a mysterious lodger appears to be the answer to their financial troubles. However, the timing of the lodger's arrival is eerily suspicious as several murders indicate that a serial killer is on the loose. As Bill becomes a suspect in the eyes of policewoman Joannie, Ellen's best friend, Ellen begins to look closer at the stranger living under her roof. Can Ellen get to the truth before more young women fall victim, and what will she do once she finds out who the killer truly is?

Inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's famous silent thriller of the same name, renowned Canadian novelist Susie Moloney and award-winning playwright Vern Thiessen reanimate this classic suspense into a modern and stunning world premiere.

THE LODGER features Lauren Brotman as Ellen Bunting, Tyrell Crews as Laurence Moore, Grace Fedorchuk as Daisy Bunting, David Haysom as Bill Bunting, Norma Lewis as Joannie Buffie.

THE LODGER is written by Susie Moloney and Vern Thiessen, based on the novel by Marie Belloc Lowndes and inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's 1927 film. Directed by Jack Grinhaus, Assistant Directed by Theresa Thomson, Set Design by Scott Reid, Costume Design by John Iglesias, Lighting Design by Narda McCarroll, Sound Design & Composition by MJ Dandeneau, Associate Sound Designer Samuel Kugbiyi, with Stage Management by Claire Bolton, Michael Luong, and Nicole Oscar.

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