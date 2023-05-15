Lineup Revealed For the Calgary Philharmonic 2023/2024 Season

The Calgary Philharmonic has announced its 2023/2024 Season, with concerts that will move audiences with the wonder of orchestral music. From September to June, Calgarians and visitors to the city can look forward to a wide variety of concerts showcasing treasured orchestral classics, new works from innovative composers, delightful concerts for families, beloved holiday favourites, blockbuster films, and pop hits from today and back in the day.

"Music moves us. It can get us up dancing, hugs us with comfort in difficult times, and even brings us tears of joy, setting us in motion through the rhythm of our lives," comments Music Director Rune Bergmann. "We are so thrilled to be returning for our 68th season to delight audiences and share the unique experience of live orchestral music."

The upcoming season features nearly 40 different programs presented at the Calgary Phil's home at the Jack Singer Concert Hall and venues across Calgary. Plus, a thrilling performance in Calgary's neighbour city to the north - Edmonton. Audiences won't want to miss the combined forces of Alberta's two largest orchestras in November when the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra joins the Calgary Phil for two moving performances of Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 3 - considered one of the greatest symphonies of all time - one in Calgary and one in Edmonton.

Blockbusters by renowned composers including Florence Price, Ludwig van Beethoven, Clara Schumann, and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky will inspire while the music of contemporary icons such as Coldplay, Fleetwood Mac, and David Bowie are a highlight. Prominent artists taking centre stage include pianist Anna Fedorova, vocal powerhouse Capathia Jenkins, and prize-winning cellist Bryan Cheng. Plus, audiences will enjoy a special evening of storytelling through song with IndigiDivas - a group of five Indigenous opera singers. Cuban-Canadian singer-songwriter Alex Cuba will get audiences in the groove with a concert of soul-tinged melodies.

"The Calgary Phil belongs to everyone, and we are thrilled to announce our upcoming season," says Calgary Phil President + CEO Marc Stevens. "Music has the power to move us, uplift us, and shape us, and we are excited to share these incredible concerts with our communities."

With 2023 marking the 60th anniversary of the Calgary Philharmonic Chorus, celebrations continue into the 2023/2024 Season with a special commission for the Orchestra and Chorus by composer Andrew Balfour to be premiered at Pictures at an Exhibition in September. "We are lucky to have such an incredible Chorus of local volunteer singers," says Bergmann. "As we reflect on this milestone, it is because of the passion and commitment of every Chorus member, past and present, that we can present choral works that inspire audiences."

Along with the Calgary Phil's main concert season, the Orchestra presents an engaging series of Education Concerts, which welcomes thousands of students to the Jack Singer Concert Hall three times throughout the season. Seniors and students can experience a behind-the-scenes Open Rehearsal at select concerts from September to June to discover the time and dedication it takes to prepare for a performance.

Subscribers can choose from different series subscriptions, including Classics, Pops, and Symphony Sundays For Kids, or Compose Your Own collection of concerts. In addition to offering concert series packages and deals, the Calgary Phil also offers discounts for groups, $15 tickets for Cpossibilities members, youth and senior tickets, and Flex Passes for the ultimate in last-minute flexibility. It's never been easier to access your Calgary Phil.

Subscription packages are on sale now by phone at 403-571-0849, and single tickets go on sale June 13, 2023 at calgaryphil.com.




