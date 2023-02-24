FORGIVENESS Comes to Theatre Calgary in March

Forgiveness is the acclaimed 2018 Canada Reads-winning novel by Mark Sakamoto. It's a memoir of Sakamoto's grandparents and their harrowing experiences during the Second World War. Mark's maternal grandfather was a Canadian soldier who spent years as a prisoner of war in a Japanese camp.

His paternal grandmother was one of the thousands of Japanese Canadians interned by the Canadian government during the war. In the face of tremendous adversity and transgressions, they chose not to live a life of anger but instead to embrace and teach forgiveness. Be prepared to be moved by Governor General's Literary Award-winner Hiro Kanagawa's heartfelt adaptation.

This is a joint production with the Arts Club Theatre Company (Vancouver).

Performances run March 7 - April 1, 2023.

Audience Advisory: This performance contains racial slurs, scenes of violence, representation of alcohol abuse, and theatrical devices such as water-based haze, sudden bright lights, and prop firearms.