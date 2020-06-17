Alberta Theatre Projects To Modify 2020-2021 Season Due To COVID-19

Alberta Theatre Projects and The Grand Theatre are announcing that Cabaret will unfortunately no longer be taking place in the Martha Cohen Theatre as originally planned from April 14 to May 2, 2021. This is due to The Grand Theatre postponing the entire tour of their acclaimed production for the upcoming Canadian theatre season, including performances originally scheduled to conclude Alberta Theatre Projects' 2020-2021 season.

"While we are deeply saddened by this announcement, it is an important development in a wider ongoing conversation about the shape our 2020-2021 season will take in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis," explains Darcy Evans, Executive & Artistic Director at Alberta Theatre Projects. "Our desire to bring our community world-class contemporary theatre is matched only by a steadfast commitment to the health and safety of our audiences, staff, volunteers, and artists."

At this time, Alberta Theatre Projects is looking at what other adjustments to the 2020-2021 season are needed to ensure the safety of everyone creating and viewing the art performed on stage. The company announced its 49th season in January of 2020, prior to mandatory shutdowns and restrictions on mass gatherings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with today's announcement of Cabaret no longer being a part of the upcoming Alberta Theatre Projects' season, the company will continue to review the remainder of the 2020-2021 season to determine what is possible considering the health and safety of all members of the community. To gauge audience comfort, the organization is asking patrons to complete a survey providing feedback on what measures are necessary to feel comfortable in returning to the theatre. The survey is open until the end of June and can be completed at albertatheatreprojects.com/survey.

Subscription sales for the 2020-2021 season are now on hold until adjustments to programming are determined and announced in the coming weeks. Patrons who have already subscribed to the 2020- 2021 season can rest assured the value of their tickets will be honoured in full.

An announcement will follow in the coming weeks outlining adjustments to programming for the upcoming season.

