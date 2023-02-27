freeFall's Tandem Series Presents A One-Night Only Concert With The Hilarious Varla Jean Merman, March 3

International drag chanteuse Varla Jean Merman is a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown! After the craziest time in memory, the loosest gal in town is at loose ends. What's a distressed diva to do? Tease her hair, steal someone's Ativan, and get on with the show, of course! Varla Jean Merman blows into town with an all-new show filled with hilarious songs, dazzling costumes, and more thrills than a panic attack.

freeFall's Tandem Series, cultivated by resident musical director Michael Raabe, has become the hottest ticket in town for cabarets, concerts and special events. Varla Jean Merman's new show, READY TO BLOW, is a hilarious new addition to freeFall's schedule.

Jeffery Roberson aka Varla Jean Merman starred in the new musical Lucky Guy opposite Leslie Jordan in NY at the Little Schubert in spring 2011 prompting The New York Times to rave, "If Carol Burnett and Harvey Korman had stood in front of the right pair of funhouse mirrors, they might have resembled Ms. Merman and Mr. Jordan in stature as well as comedic talent". Jeffery recently completed shooting the feature film Girls Will Be Girls 2012 and Varla Jean and the Mushroomheads (now available on www.SethTV.com). He played the title role of Giancarlo Menotti's opera The Medium in New York at the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theatre in October of 2012.

He guest starred as Varla Jean on Ugly Betty in the final season of the show and was also featured on Bravo's Project Runway Season 5 as the winning model for the show's drag challenge. He played the role of Mary Sunshine in the revival of Chicago on Broadway and also made his network television debut on All My Children in the recurring role of lady of the evening Rosemary Chicken. He shared the Outfest Film Festival "Best Actor" Award and the Aspen HBO Film Festival "Best Actress" Award with his costars Jack Plotnick and Clinton Leupp for his featured performance in the cult classic film Girls Will Be Girls (Sundance 2003) directed by Richard Day.

Jeffery also appeared at the Long Wharf Theatre in Hartford Stage's production of The Mystery of Irma Vep directed by Michael Wilson performing the roles originally made famous by Charles Ludlam. In 2010 Jeffery won an Elliot Norton Award for Best Musical Performance in The Phantom of the OPRAH. He returned to Boston in the fall of 2011 to star as Mother Superior in SpeakEasy Stage's production of The Divine Sister by Charles Busch.

As Varla Jean, Jeffery has filled cabarets and concert halls across the world including the Sydney Opera House, Carnegie Hall, the New York Public Theater, London's Soho Theatre and LA's Renberg Theatre. Jeffery wrote and starred in the short Improve Your History with Varla Jean: Stonewall, for the launch of MTV's television network Logo and was also seen in their One Night Stand Up: Dragtastic special.

Tickets for Varla Jean Merman's Ready to Blow (9pm show) can be purchased online at freefalltheatre.com and are $55. Ready to Blow is intended for mature audiences only.