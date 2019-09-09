Zoe Van Tieghem Brings GENERATION Z, A Cabaret, to The Duplex

Primal Productions presents Zoë Van Tieghem in Generation Z on September 14th, 2019. In her Duplex debut, Zoë Van Tieghem will perform musical theater songs sung by characters she will (probably) never play...and maybe a few she will. Zoë has performed at Feinstein's/54Below, Le Poisson Rouge, Naked Angels Tuesdays@9, Postmarked Cafe, and opened for Debbie Harry at the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, NY.

Zoë Van Tieghem in Generation Z plays The Duplex Cabaret Theatre (61 Christopher Street) on September 14th. There is a $15-$20 cover charge and a two beverage minimum.

Tickets and information are available at https://www.purplepass.com/#186486/The_Duplex-Generation_Z,_an_Evening_with_Zoë_Van_Tieghem-The_Duplex_Cabaret_Theatre-September-14-2019.html. Online sale ends: 09/14/19 at 8:00pm EST

Zoë has performed at Feinstein's/54Below, Le Poisson Rouge, Naked Angels Tuesdays@9, Postmarked Cafe, and opened for Debbie Harry at the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, NY. Zoë Van Tieghem is a graduate of the LaGuardia High School Drama Department and has studied at the Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts. Film credits include Pulp, Delinquent, Loosies, Juvie, The Broken Ones, Whisper Me a Lullaby. Off-Broadway and Regional theater: Moses (HereArts), Near Vicksburg (Incubator Arts, NYC Fringe Festival, Phoenix Theater Ensemble, Soho Rep.), The Purple Lights of Joppa Illinois (Dorset Theater Festival), Eleemosynary (DeSotelle Theater), The Uncovering (The Collective). https://www.zoevantieghem.com

Josh Kight (Music Director) is a composer-lyricist and musician working on and off Broadway and in regional theaters around the US. His musical Chairs premiered in New York in 2015 after a successful regional run, and as a fellow of the BMI Workshop, he collaborated with bookwriter Gary Jaffe to create The Girl in The Mirror, slated for world premiere in San Francisco in 2019. Other works include musicals Pity and A Worn Path, the children's musical Above the Beanstalk, and song cycle The Cuckoo. Further credits include sold-out evenings of original songs at 54 Below and The Metropolitan Room, music directing at Weston Playhouse, NY Stage and Film/Powerhouse Theater, and for workshops including The Talented Mr Ripley, and recently Associate Music Director for the Playwrights Horizon lab of James Lapine, Michael Korie, and Tom Kitt's Flying Over Sunset, led by Kevin Kline and Christine Ebersole. He frequently accompanies Tony and Olivier Award winning performers, and has worked with artists including Raul Esparza, Alice Ripley, Danielle Brooks, Lesli Margherita, and Lindsay Mendez. Josh is a proud member of ASCAP, The Dramatist's Guild of America, and the American Federation of Musicians/Local 802.

Grace Connolly (producer, Primal Productions). She has produced events at Feinsteins/54 Below, HereArts and films with Primal Productions. Her theatre work includes MOSES ( 2018 semi-finalist at the Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, 2018 Ball Grant semi-finalist). DEVASTATED NO MATTER WHAT (produced at The Wild Project, NYC). She is an artistic associate with The Playwriting Collective.





