Zoë Van Tieghem Kicks Off Pride Month With New Show City Sounds At Birdland Theater

Fresh off a sold out appearances at historical gay venues, The Duplex and Don't Tell Mama, New York City-based cabaret singer/actor Zoë Van Tieghem kicks off Pride month with her Birdland debut. Van Tieghem, accompanied by Matt Baker on piano, Paul Goldfinger on bass and Adam Ray on drums, brings her unique flair to the cabaret genre. The show, titled City Sounds, will be performed on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 8:30 pm at 315 West 44th St in New York, NY. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.



Growing up as the daughter of creative parents, acclaimed composer/musician David Van Tieghem and photographer/artist Cate Woodruff, Zoë was destined for a career in the arts. Born and raised in New York City, NY, Van Tieghem sought out inspiration from the hustle and bustle of city life to create her upcoming show.



Featuring music by famed "Piano Man" Billy Joel, Grammy Hall of Fame inductee Oscar Levant and a slew of other renowned songwriters, Zoë Van Tieghem's City Sounds is a combination of rock classics, jazz standards and iconic musical theater ballads that capture the essence of growing up in New York City.



When asked about the inspiration behind her forthcoming Birdland debut, the artist says "City Sounds is a mix of my personal experiences coming of age, finding love, and stumbling into adulthood, as much as it is a testament to the various inspirations I find around me. On every city block there are city sounds that celebrate the diversity, grit, and determination that every New Yorker has. Many of the songs relate to the city directly but all the songs encapsulate the spirit of the New York I know and love."



A proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community, Zoë Van Tieghem is thrilled to jumpstart Pride month with her debut performance at the famed Birdland Theatre on Monday, June 6th at 8:30 pm.