Zachary Clause Brings SHERRY AT A FUNERAL to Joe's Pub

After a sold-out engagement this past fall at Pangea, Zachary Clause has announced that he is bringing his latest cabaret comedy, Sherry at a Funeral, to Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette St.) on Tuesday, February 4. Doors open at 9:00pm with the show beginning at 9:30pm.

One dead mother, two estranged sisters and a funeral that brings a family together and skeletons out of the closet. In the third installment of what Zachary Clause refers to as the Sherry Triptych, audiences are invited, once more, into the world of Clause's alter-ego, Sherry Duval-Covington, as she makes a cabaret of her mother's funeral. The honor of your presence is requested at a celebration of life, grief, and the power of sisterhood told through the music of artists from Elton John to Diana Ross.

Sherry at a Funeral is created by Zachary Clause and Reed Whitney. The show is performed by Zachary Clause & Courtney Cowart and is directed by Reed Whitney with musical direction by Karl Saint Lucy.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at

publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2020/s/sherry-at-a-funeral/

About Zachary Clause:

Zachary Clause has been performing as Sherry Duvall-Covington for the past five years whose shows "Is That All There Is?," "Sherry on a Holiday," and "Sherry at a Funeral" have been presented at Pangea, The Red Room, and The Laurie Beechman Theatre. His other cabarets, "Zachary Clause Does Bette Midler at the Continental Baths," "1971," and "Hey Girl!" were both Time Out Critics' Picks and featured in The New York Times' Fall Jazz roundup.

Tuesday, February 4

Doors at 9:00pm

Shows at 9:30pm

$20 tickets

2 drink or $12 food minimum

Joe's Pub

425 Lafayette St

New York, NY 10003

212.967.7555

Sherry at a Funeral Clip below:





