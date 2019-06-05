(YOUNG) Broadway Series Celebrates Pride On June 30th

Returning to The Green Room 42 for it's eighth installment on June 30th at 7pm, (YOUNG) showcases some of Broadway's biggest littles while supporting littles around the world through the (YOUNG) For Young Initiative.

This special installment of (YOUNG) will celebrate not only a year since the conception of the series but also World Pride 2019; with a set list comprising entirely of songs performed by LGBTIA+ characters, or show tunes that positively represent and celebrate the LGBTIA+ community.

Accompanied by 12-year-old Joshua Turchin, who recently played Flounder in The Hollywood Bowls The Little Mermaid, the show features a cast of children from Broadway and national touring shows including School of Rock, The Ferryman, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, King And I, Sound Of Music, Les Miserables, Waitress, Love Never Dies, and more.

For the month of June, a portion of profits will be donated to BCEFA in honor of Pride Month. All remaining profits will see their usual beneficiary, the (YOUNG) For (Young) Initiative, which sees the ongoing sponsorship and support of littles and their communities around the world; namely Hudson, Benedicta, Rimi, Faiza, and Mulgata, aged 5 - 9 and hailing from Uganda, Haiti, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Sri Lanka.

Tickets are begin at $22 (inc. fees), and are available for purchase HERE (https://ci.ovationtix.com/34878/production/994784?performanceId=10366490). Tickets are also available for purchase at the box office before the show for an additional $5.

The full cast of the eighth installment of (YOUNG) is as follows; Bonale Fambrini, Carly Gold, Chloe A. Bryan, Ella Dane Morgan, Gianna Harris, Grace DeAmicis, Henry Fin Berry, Jordan Cole, Joshua Turchin, Julia Di Piazza, Madison Lagares, Molly Lyons, Nirvaan Pal, Phoebe Young, Sophia VanDette, Sway Bhatia, Sydney Chan, and Zoe Glick.

*Performers subject to change without notice

The #YoungBroadwaySeries is playing The Green Room 42 at Yotel (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, Fourth Floor) on June 30th at 7pm. Tickets and information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

