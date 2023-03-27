YOU ARE NOT ALONE: AN UPLIFTING SHOW ABOUT DEPRESSION Continues At Magnet Theater Returns April 8
The mental health-themed comedy show unites improvisers and artists that battle mental illness in their day-to-day lives.
You Are Not Alone: An Uplifting Show About Depression, continues its over 8-year run at the Magnet Theater. The mental health-themed comedy show unites improvisers and artists that battle mental illness in their day-to-day lives. Improvisers create scenes inspired by stand-up, poetry, and stories written about personal experiences, showing that sometimes laughter really is the best medicine.
Calling the Magnet Theater, New York's premier place for improv, home for nearly a decade, You Are Not Alone has aimed to spread awareness and correct misconceptions about mental health, all while providing an entertaining and safe space. YANA has also partnered with NAMI-NYC to help provide mental health assistance to those who cannot afford regular therapy, taking place in the form of classes, support groups, education events, and more!
For their show on April 8th at 10:30pm, You Are Not Alone is proud to feature poet Maxwell Bauman, comedian Yoshiko Watson, and storyteller Aaron Paulley. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on the Magnet Theater's website.
Featuring:
Yoshiko Watson
Maxwell Bauman
Aaron Paulley
Improvisers:
Shaun Farrugia
Ivy Hong
Cat Montessi
Candice Opperman
Adam Payne
Michael Serpe
Justina Sparling
Tickets can be found at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2233225®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmagnettheater.com%2Fshow%2F56063%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Learn more about You Are Not Alone at youarenotalone.show
To learn more about NAMI-NYC, visit http://www.naminyc.org/