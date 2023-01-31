XAVIER SMITH'S LADIES OF SOUL TRIBUTE Celebrates 10 Years At Joe's Pub, February 9

XAVIER SMITH'S LADIES OF SOUL TRIBUTE returns for it's tenth anniversary on Thursday, February 9 @ 9:30pm at NYC's Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette Street, NYC):

With the New Year's holiday buzz worn off, the next major holiday looms on the horizon: Valentine's Day. What better way to celebrate it with the tenth annual LADIES OF SOUL TRIBUTE featuring Xavier Smith and his trademark array of special guests

Presented with class, humor, and of course a profound respect for the women who have inspired him, the idea behind Xavier's much-loved Tribute began initially as a cover song. Recorded and sent to Xavier's friends, this annual free song was accompanied by the iconic album art, meticulously re-created, with Xavier morphing into each female artist. The love for these covers spread and began the tradition of assembling friends, musicians and fans together each year to celebrate the songs.

This year's edition is a loving homage to Toni Braxton's 1993 eponymous debut album

Consistently selling out NYC's JOE'S PUB in advance each yea, Xavier states, "The show evolved out of an annual tradition of recording a free song for Valentine's Day, turning it into a show felt like a natural progression. In many ways, the LOS show is a 'thank you' and celebration of the Black girl magic that shaped me from all these incredible artists"

Previous guest performers have included Tony Award winner Lena Hall, The Rapture's Luke Jenner, Stephin Merritt of the Magnetic Fields, Bright Light Bright Light, Broadway's Cassondra James and Anastacia McCleskey, Joan As Police Woman, Adi Oasis, Rizo, Del Marquis of Scissor Sisters, Lake Street Dive's Rachael Price, and Grammy-nominated singer Mykal Kilgore.

Xavier Smith himself is a highly-regarded artist in his own right, getting his start in the famed The Boys Choir of Harlem and has received uncoerced praise for his vocal skills from some of the biggest names in the business, including Madonna, D'Angelo, Erykah Badu, Mary J. Blige, Devo, Anita Baker, Lena Horne,and Ashford & Simpson.

Recently he co-wrote the song "Self Control" with producer Luke Solomon (Beyonce "Renaissance") for Horse Meat Disco's debut album Love & Dancing as the featured singer. He also worked with Body Musicto sing and co-produce a remix "Around The Sun" for popular daytime disco band Poolside.

Rated "Brilliant" on New York Magazine's Approval Matrix axis in 2017, the Ladies of Soul Tribute began initially not as an event but as a cover song that Xavier recorded and sent to his friends along with iconic album art that is meticulously recreated with Xavier morphing into the original. This year's illustration is a loving homage to Toni Braxton's iconic 1993 debut album cover (the original album art can be seen here).

Tickets for the event are $30. They can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222172®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fpublictheater.org%2Fproductions%2Fjoes-pub%2F2023%2Fx%2Fxavier-smith-ladies-of-soul?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.