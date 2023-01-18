Wren Rivera To Take The Stage At 54 Below, January 31

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Wren Rivera in their NYC concert debut alongside a slew of fabulous guests! Wren Rivera, Broadway and Off-Broadway performer most recently seen in Between The Lines and Jagged Little Pill, is taking the stage and raising funds in the basement!

Join Wren for a night of celebration and affirmation as they raise funds for their top surgery (HUZZAH). Hear the absolute gambit of musical theatre from "You Oughta Know" (Jagged Little Pill) to "Flying Over Sunset" (Flying Over Sunset) to the realms of the pop world. There might even be some exciting guests so... let's have a party!

Featuring Wren Rivera, Nathan Salston (Sweeney Todd), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Lexi Angel, and Vaibu Mohan (Work In Progress).

Music direction by Topher Paolucci with a band featuring Tonie Nguyen, Kat Cartusciello, Ryan Blihovde, Sarah Fazendin, Daelyn Kaufmann, and Jessica Wang.

Arrangements and Orchestrations by Aidan Phillips. Produced by Vaibu Mohan

Wren Rivera plays at /54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 31, 2023 at 9:30pm. There is a $40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

