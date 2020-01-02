Works & Process At The Guggenheim Presents Anthony Roth Costanzo - Spring 2020 Season Opening Night Cabaret

Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presents an Opening Night Cabaret to kick of the Spring 2020 Season on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 7:30pm.

Before he was an opera singer, countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo (Akhnaten and Glass Handel) was a Broadway baby moving from community theater to national tours, and eventually to the Great White Way. Now, Costanzo is looking back to go forward. For one night only, in the New York premiere of his cabaret, he revisits his childhood, drawing on the leading ladies, crooners, and icons that helped form him. And, in a twist, he finds just enough low to balance out his highs. Developed with the Bearded Ladies Cabaret for Opera Philadelphia's Festival O19. Directed by John Jarboe. Musical arrangements by Heath Allen. Scenic design by Machine Dazzle.

Opening Night Chairs: Joanna Fisher, Bart Friedman, Andrew J. Martin-Weber, and Anh-Tuyet Nguyen

6:30pm - Reception in Rotunda

7:30pm - Performance in the Peter B. Lewis Theater

9pm - Dinner at The Wright

Tickets & Venue

$500 Prime Seating and Artist Dinner (sold out), $250 Orchestra, $150 Dress Circle, $75 Side View

Box Office (212) 423-3575 or worksandprocess.org

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

1071 Fifth Avenue, New York





