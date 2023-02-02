Will Nunziata to Join LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY This Week

Rye Myers, "Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF!" and Host of the popular two-time BroadwayWorld Award-nominated in-person Broadway talk show Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway, will welcome Will Nunziata as his special guest at this week's talk show! Nunziata is an award-wining creator who has worked with Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winners. He has directed, produced, created, and written for theater, television, and film alongside some of the best in the Broadway industry.

Will Nunziata will join Rye to talk about some exciting projects that he is working on that he has yet to talk about, but will be doing so at my show! He will also be sharing his creative process in working with creatives and will offer those who are performers, creatives, or any lover of theater advice that you will not get anywhere else! Rye will also be giving away some awesome giveaways too. Stay tuned for who will be sponsoring this weeks show!

Beginning Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 6:00 pm, Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway will made its new venue debut at The Dickens, a new and all-inclusive LGBTQ+ cocktail bar in the heart of Midtown Manhattan at 783 8th Ave (between W. 47th & 48th Streets). Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway will take place on the 2nd floor in "The Genie's Lounge" on Sundays from 6:00-7:00 pm. Per the venue's rules, you must be 21 years or older to enter this venue and identification will be checked for all patrons as they enter.

Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway has just finished off its official one-year anniversary and is thrilled for this next chapter which includes The Dickens as its new weekly venue. This new partnership with The Dickens and Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway is being billed as "the show after the show " and still delivers the magic, excitement and one of kind quality show that Rye's audiences all know and love. After you finish seeing your Broadway show on a Sunday, stop by The Dickens for a little post-show fun with Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway and enjoy even more Broadway fun.

Just as he has since its inception in September 2021, each week Rye Myers will bring you up close and personal with your favorite stars and figures from the Broadway and theater community, with never before seen or heard interviews. Thrown into the hour-long show is live performances, Broadway trivia, Rye's Broadway Roundup, and everyone's favorite, exclusive giveaways just for the audience!!!

After opening in November 2022, and the deep-rooted love and appreciation the new venue shares with the Broadway and LGBTQ+ community, Rye Myers is thrilled to team up with the team at The Dickens to bring his Broadway talk show to guests in this new and exciting space.

This new LGBTQ+ four story cocktail bar, which is currently the largest venue for LGBTQ+ folk and allies in Manhattan combines the perfect touch of sophistication and enjoyment while keeping true to the fun of gathering at a venue of this nature. While this new venue is limited to those who are over 21, there are still no cover charges or ticket prices to attend the show.

Rye Myers says "I am just thrilled that The Dickens has opened its doors to my Broadway talk show to make it its new weekly home venue and to continue the purpose of bringing joy, laughter and the love of Broadway to everyone in New York City and beyond. I am so grateful to Bryan, the General Manager here and his terrific staff who I know will help me in making this show a success! The Broadway community needs a place to gather at the end of the week after the shows end and I am thrilled that Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway can make that happen with help of The Dickens as its venue!"

A few of the upcoming guests include Elizabeth Teeter (Beetlejuice), Garrett Poladian (Stranger Sings), Will Nunziata (award winning NYC music director), Joseph DePietro (The Phantom of the Opera) and more! Special guests for the other shows will be announced at a later date and all artists are always subject to change, so make sure you follow @rye_myers on social media to see all updates and announcements of upcoming guests/changes

Past giveaways have included signed copies of Harvey Fierstein's memoir "I Was Better Last Night", tickets to shows and experiences including the Museum of Broadway, Come From Away, Girl From The North Country, and many others! Past show sponsors have also included Playbill, Broadway Plus, Serino Coyne, Situation Interactive, Big Leap Brands, Broadway Makers Marketplace, The Pekoe Group, and more!

Some Broadway stars that have joined Rye as his special guests over the past two years have included Kayla Pecchioni, Salisha Thomas, Danny Quadrino, Fergie L. Philippe, Desi Oakley, Analise Scarpaci, Justin Matthew Sargent, JJ Niemann, and many more! You can see the full list of past guests including photos from the shows by visiting www.RyeMyers.com/ryeandfriends.

See why audiences are raving about Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway and calling it "the best Broadway talk show of the decade!" and why audiences come out week after week to see "a show that makes them smile and takes them away from what is going on in the world, at least for an hour of their day." Rye Myers is being praised for his passionate, influential, fun, and deep-diving conversations with some of the best names in the Broadway and theater industry! And as his theme song so cleverly states, he is "the gay Ryan Seacrest" of his generation.

Prior to The Dickens, Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway was at the Broadway Makers Marketplace at the Turnstyle Underground Market from April 2022 through December 4th, 2022. Prior to the Broadway Makers Marketplace ,Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway kicked off and debuted at BAR NINE in Hell's Kitchen from September 23, 2021 through March 24, 2022.

ABOUT RYE MYERS

Rye Myers is a talk show Host, Producer, and "Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF!". He is the Founder of Rye Entertainment, LLC and RyeTheNewsGuy.com, the latter of which he has run for over six years. Rye's infectious, energetic, and compassionate style to connect with people has landed him interviews with OSCAR, GRAMMY, EMMY, and TONY Award winners and big names in the industry, including Nathan Lane, Billy Porter, Susan Stroman, George Takei, David Hyde Pierce, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, and many others! Rye has produced and hosted numerous video interviews, behind-the-scenes segments, award show round-ups, red carpet coverage, live events, and cabarets. Rye also works with other creatives in helping them interview celebrities, produce their dream project, and more.

He is also the Host and Exec Producer/Creator of Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway, the popular FREE Broadway-themed variety talk show Sundays at 6:00 p.m. at the Broadway Makers Marketplace at Columbus Circle. In addition, he Hosts and Producers "Live with Rye!" his digital streaming talk show series on YouTube that premieres new episodes every Tuesday at 6 pm. You can see his Hosting and Producing endeavors at www.RyeTheNewsGuy.com and www.RyeEntertainment.com. He also has an active social media presence, so follow @rye_myers on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok and LIKE /OfficialRyeMyers on Facebook.

ABOUT WILL NUNZIATA

Will Nunziata is an award-winning New York City-based director and creator of theatre, film, and television. He is the 2019 recipient of BroadwayWorld's Best Director Award.



Recently, Will directed the first NYC revival of the Tony-winning musical "Over Here" starring Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte and Broadway stars Haley Swindal, Jessica Hendy, and Nikka Graff Lanzarone; the first NYC revival of the Kander and Ebb musical "The Act" starring Tony Award winners Randy Graff and Cady Huffman, Broadway's Julia Murney, Karen Mason, Mamie Parris, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, "Veep" 's Anna Chlumsky; and conceived and directed the critically-acclaimed off-Broadway revue "Our Guy, Cy: The Songs of Cy Coleman" starring four Tony Award winners - Lillias White, Cady Huffman, Randy Graff, and Judy Kaye - all of whom worked with the late-great composer Cy Coleman.



Co-conceived with and starring Tony Award winner Cady Huffman, Will co-conceived, wrote, and directed the critically-acclaimed off-Broadway run of "Miss Peggy Lee: In Her Own Words and Music" for which he won the 2019 BroadwayWorld Award for Best Director for his work on the show.



Upcoming theatre projects include:



"Sensation: A New Musical" (Director)

"Little Black Book: A New Musical" (Co-Conceiver, Director)

"Van Gogh: A New Musical" (Co-Conceiver, Director)

"Poupelle of Chimney Town: The Musical" (Director)

"White Rose: The Musical" (Director)

"The Light Effect: A New Musical" (Developer, Director)

"Figaro: A New Musical" (Co-creator, Director)



As a concert director, he has written and directed concerts for Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning artists, including Lillias White, Jackie Evancho, Clint Holmes, and Nicole Henry (to name a few).



Will is also developing three television situational comedies and recently released his first short film titled "The Old Guitarist," starring his friend, the legendary actor of "Sopranos" fame, Dominic Chianese. It has already garnered Will accolades, including "Best 1st Time Director" by the New York Best Actor & Best Director Awards.



Will began his career in show business at ten years old, singing jingle commercials with his twin brother, Anthony (an acclaimed singer-songwriter). He went on to perform for 25 years after that with Anthony across the country and around the world with dozens of symphony orchestras, eventually headlining Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops.



Will graduated from Boston College with a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre and is a proud Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC) member. For more, please visit www.WillNunziata.com.

ABOUT THE DICKENS

The Dickens is a 4-Level Cocktail Bar, Restaurant, Event Space and Rooftop in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, focused on catering for the LGBTQ+ community.

An all-inclusive establishment, with many different themed spaces throughout for our guests to enjoy.

Currently, our first two floors are open with our third floor and rooftop opening in Spring 2023!