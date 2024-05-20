West End CABARET Star Mason Alexander Park to Celebrate Pride at The Green Room 42 in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE GREEN ROOM 42 – the intimate concert venue dubbed Broadway's “off-night hotspot” by The New York Times – will present the return of Mason Alexander Park, direct from playing the Emcee in the West End production of Cabaret, on Friday, June 14 at 9:30 PM. Park, also recently featured on Netflix's “The Sandman” and NBC's “Quantum Leap,” is back at the venue for an intimate concert celebrating Pride month. After performing their bombastic queer history show The Pansy Craze this year in London, which originally premiered at The Green Room 42, Mason is stripping things back to sing acoustic versions of some of their favorite queer songs. They will be joined by Sean Linquist, a frequent collaborator since touring together in Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Mason Alexander Park and can be seen as Dr. Ian Wright in NBC's “Quantum Leap,” Desire in Neil Gaiman's “The Sandman,” Gren in the Netflix live action adaptation of “Cowboy Bebop,” and in “The Legend of Vox Machina” from Amazon's Critical Role. Other theatre credits include Hedwig on the first Broadway National Tour of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Charlotte Von Mahlsdorf in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play I Am My Own Wife, and a current tour of their concert series The Pansy Craze. Mason's new film National Anthem opens on July 12. www.masonalexanderpark.com

Mason Alexander Park will perform on Friday, June 14 at 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $40-$60. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot" and praised by Time Out New York for “Best Cabaret Show 2023” (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.

