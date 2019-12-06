WITCHES, BITCHES, AND DIVAS! Returns To Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Christina Pecce in "Witches, Bitches, & Divas!" on Thursday January 30th, 2020 at 9:30pm. Songs from your favorite standards, musicals, and operas are given a fresh spin to keep you enchanted and bewildered. This is a night of cross-over comedy you do NOT want to miss. Celebrate iconic roles, both onstage and off, but beware...this program is sure to put a spell on you!

Steve Bass, music director for "Witches, Bitches, & Divas!", is an in-demand freelance musician and educator making his 54 Below debut. Credit highlights include Company Theatre: Paragon Park, American Idiot, Oliver!, Ragtime (IRNE nomination for Best Music Director), La Cage Aux Folles, The Little Mermaid, Sister Act, Bridges of Madison County, Legally Blonde; Greater Boston Stage Company: Onegin (US Premiere), Being Earnest (East Coast Premiere). He is the creator and composer of Swan Lake In Blue, an original jazz ballet, scored for a 17-piece jazz big band and staged for 12-15 tap, jazz, and lyrical dancers (world premiere at Greater Boston Stage Company in February 2020). This program will also feature local percussionist George Darrah (North Shore Music Theatre) and bassist Nick Francese (Ogunquit Playhouse, Mel Torme Band, London Records). Special guests will be announced at a later date.

Christina Pecce in "Witches, Bitches & Divas!" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Thursday, January 30th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.







