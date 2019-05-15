Vocally Aligned To Play At Madame Jenny's, May 31st

Hailing from New York City, Vocally Aligned will make their world debut at Madame Jenny's at The Bittenbender in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Featuring songs like "Just a Gigolo" and "Ain't We Got Fun" from the Great American Playbook, the multi-talented musical act will transport the audience back to a gilded era of the roaring twenties on Friday, May 31st.

Managed and produced by Travis Gunther, Vocally Aligned will take the audience on tour of the interwar period of American History by revisiting some of the most memorable and iconic songs to come out of the Prohibition and Great Depression. All graduates of New York's AMDA and regulars on Broadway, Pedro Coppeti, BrittneyAnn Accetta, Ashley Ryan and Nick Leigh are a quartet of voices that have to be heard to believe.

VIP Cabaret tickets in the front row are available for $60, second through fourth row seats are $50 and general admission tickets for $25.

May 31, 2019, 08.00pm-11.00pm @ Madame Jennie's at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Avenue, Scranton , PA 18503

ABOUT Vocally Aligned

Vocally Aligned was formed in September 2018. Their first show was "The History of Christmas Music" which ran exclusively at the Algonquin Hotel during the holiday season in December 2018. Now they are back featuring speakeasy music from the Prohibition and Great Depression. Vocally Aligned is Ashley Ryan, Pedro Coppeti, BrittneyAnn Accetta and Nick Leigh. All are graduates of AMDA.





