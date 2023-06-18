Verse Intro Cabaret to Celebrate Pride With New Works By Mika Kauffman and Durra Leung

VERSE INTRO CABARET, hosted by Andi Lee Carter and Briana Harris, is a series that peels back the curtain on the work of up-and-coming musical theatre writers to give you an inside look! Each month, they'll treat you to a sneak peek of new songs by two of New York's hottest composer-lyricists. Their next cabaret will be held on June 18th, featuring fresh jams by composer/lyricists Durra Leung and Mika Kaufmann, plus our wacky Broadway trivia and delicious cocktails/mocktails.

VERSE INTRO CABARET appears at SoHo Playhouse in the Huron Club on Sunday, June 18th at 7 PM. Space is limited.

Durra Leung will present songs from his musical "Durra Leung's Lullabies for Motherf*ckers Vol.1" with two guest performers Emily Anne Goes and Tuânminh A Đỗ. Mika Kauffmman will present songs with different collaborators including Thomas Jacobsen, Spencer Robelen, Andrew Drannon, and Grey F. Jackson. Adam J. Rineer will be the music director for both sets.

