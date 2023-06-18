Verse Intro Cabaret to Celebrate Pride With New Works By Mika Kauffman and Durra Leung

VERSE INTRO CABARET appears at SoHo Playhouse in the Huron Club on Sunday, June 18th at 7 PM.

By: Jun. 18, 2023

VERSE INTRO CABARET, hosted by Andi Lee Carter and Briana Harris, is a series that peels back the curtain on the work of up-and-coming musical theatre writers to give you an inside look! Each month, they'll treat you to a sneak peek of new songs by two of New York's hottest composer-lyricists. Their next cabaret will be held on June 18th, featuring fresh jams by composer/lyricists Durra Leung and Mika Kaufmann, plus our wacky Broadway trivia and delicious cocktails/mocktails. 

VERSE INTRO CABARET appears at SoHo Playhouse in the Huron Club on Sunday, June 18th at 7 PM. Space is limited.

Durra Leung will present songs from his musical "Durra Leung's Lullabies for Motherf*ckers Vol.1" with two guest performers Emily Anne Goes and Tuânminh A Đỗ. Mika Kauffmman will present songs with different collaborators including Thomas Jacobsen, Spencer Robelen, Andrew Drannon, and Grey F. Jackson. Adam J. Rineer will be the music director for both sets.

For more information and tickets: Click Here




