The performance is on Thursday, October 13th at 7pm at Don't Tell Mama.

Oct. 12, 2022  

Vampingo Productions presents the final performance of VANGARI: Funny You Should Ask!

Don't Tell Mama welcomes back VANGARI! NYC's favorite mother/daughter cabaret duo: Evangeline and ARIANA JOHNS, with Musical Director Darryl Curry. Their new show, FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK, features some of their most requested songs, along with a sprinkling of new tunes & an original from the songwriting team of Ariana & Darryl. From Broadway to the Blues, tales of voodoo and enchanted earrings, lost love and cautionary tales.

Direction by Christopher G Carver, Choreography by Max McGuire and Mark Mindek.

When: Thursday, October 13th @ 7pm

Where: Don't Tell Mama, 343 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036

Reservations: donttellmamanyc.com

$18 cover, $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks) CASH ONLY

Food menu available; Running time: 65 minutes


