The performance is on Thursday, October 13th at 7pm at Don't Tell Mama.
Vampingo Productions presents the final performance of VANGARI: Funny You Should Ask!
Don't Tell Mama welcomes back VANGARI! NYC's favorite mother/daughter cabaret duo: Evangeline and ARIANA JOHNS, with Musical Director Darryl Curry. Their new show, FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK, features some of their most requested songs, along with a sprinkling of new tunes & an original from the songwriting team of Ariana & Darryl. From Broadway to the Blues, tales of voodoo and enchanted earrings, lost love and cautionary tales.
Direction by Christopher G Carver, Choreography by Max McGuire and Mark Mindek.
When: Thursday, October 13th @ 7pm
Where: Don't Tell Mama, 343 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036
Reservations: donttellmamanyc.com
$18 cover, $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks) CASH ONLY
Food menu available; Running time: 65 minutes