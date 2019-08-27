VIDEO: The Crazy Coqs Presents An Evening Of 90s Musicals



Last month The Crazy Coqs Presents at Live at Zédel hosted an evening of songs from musicals of the 1990s featuring James Hume, Alex Lodge, Emma Kingston, Courtney Reed and Rebecca Lock.

See videos from the night featuring songs from My Favorite Year, A New Brain, The New Starlight Express, Sunset Boulevard, Mamma Mia!, Children Of Eden (with student competition winner Roshani Abbey), Side Show, Ragtime, Crazy For You, Rent, Parade, Kristina, Notre Dame de Paris, Beauty and the Beast, The Secret Garden and Titanic.

The Crazy Coqs Presents is a monthly showcase presented by lyricist Mark Robert Petty with Musical Direction from Henry Brennan. Coming up in September they have a solo concert for Claudia Kariuki (with special guests Marcus Collins, Lucy St. Louis and Minal Patel) on Sunday 22nd September and on Sunday 29th September they are celebrating the songs of Stephen Sondheim with Rosa O'Reilly, Joshua Gannon, Melissa Jacques, Jacqueline Hughes and special guest #CheerUpCharlie himself Charlie Kristensen who will be singing Giants In The Sky from Into The Woods.

Ticket links here:

https://www.brasseriezedel.com/live-at-zedel/claudia-kariuki-september-2019

https://www.brasseriezedel.com/live-at-zedel/crazy-coqs-presents-stephen-sondheim





