VIDEO: Quentin Garzon and Kay Trinidad Perform 'It's All Coming Back to Me Now'

The song was originally sung by Meat Loaf and Marion Ravn.

Mar. 19, 2021  

Quentin Garzon is back with another cover, this time of "It's All Coming Back to Me Now", as sung by Meat Loaf and Marion Ravn.

For this cover, Garzon teamed up with Kay Trinidad (Hadestown, The Little Mermaid).

Band:

  • Jeremy F. Goodman - Key I, II
  • Peter Douskalis - Guitar I, II
  • Lydia Hull - Violin I, II
  • Nadir Aslam - Viola
  • Katie Chambers - Cello
  • Magda Kress - Bass
  • Richard Philbin - Oboe/Tenor Saxophone
  • Brad Bailey - Drums

Orchestration Transcribed by - Jeremy F. Goodman

Audio Mixing/Mastering by - Marc Sokolson

Check out the video below!

VIDEO: Quentin Garzon and Kay Trinidad Perform 'It's All Coming Back to Me Now'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


