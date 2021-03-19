VIDEO: Quentin Garzon and Kay Trinidad Perform 'It's All Coming Back to Me Now'

Quentin Garzon is back with another cover, this time of "It's All Coming Back to Me Now", as sung by Meat Loaf and Marion Ravn.

For this cover, Garzon teamed up with Kay Trinidad (Hadestown, The Little Mermaid).

Band:

Jeremy F. Goodman - Key I, II

Peter Douskalis - Guitar I, II

Lydia Hull - Violin I, II

Nadir Aslam - Viola

Katie Chambers - Cello

Magda Kress - Bass

Richard Philbin - Oboe/Tenor Saxophone

Brad Bailey - Drums

Orchestration Transcribed by - Jeremy F. Goodman

Audio Mixing/Mastering by - Marc Sokolson

Check out the video below!