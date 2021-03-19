VIDEO: Quentin Garzon and Kay Trinidad Perform 'It's All Coming Back to Me Now'
The song was originally sung by Meat Loaf and Marion Ravn.
Quentin Garzon is back with another cover, this time of "It's All Coming Back to Me Now", as sung by Meat Loaf and Marion Ravn.
For this cover, Garzon teamed up with Kay Trinidad (Hadestown, The Little Mermaid).
Band:
- Jeremy F. Goodman - Key I, II
- Peter Douskalis - Guitar I, II
- Lydia Hull - Violin I, II
- Nadir Aslam - Viola
- Katie Chambers - Cello
- Magda Kress - Bass
- Richard Philbin - Oboe/Tenor Saxophone
- Brad Bailey - Drums
Orchestration Transcribed by - Jeremy F. Goodman
Audio Mixing/Mastering by - Marc Sokolson
Check out the video below!