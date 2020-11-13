VIDEO: Quentin Garzon, Diane Phelan, and More Sing "Goodbye My Love/Journey On' from RAGTIME
The song features music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.
Quentin Garzon is back with another video! This time he teamed up with some fellow performers to sing "Goodbye My Love/Journey On" from Ragtime.
Performers include Diane Phelan, Sean Thompson, Quentin Garzón, Kaylin Hedgers, and Zachary Owen Turner.
Band:
Marc Sokolson - Keyboard I, II
Liann Cline - Harp
Peter Douskalis - Guitar
Ian Riley - Percussion
Camille Enderlin - Violin I
Lydia Hull - Violin II
Nadir Aslam - Viola
Katie Chambers - Cello
Magdalena Kress - Bass
Kate Amrine - Trumpet I, II
Julie Dombroski - Trombone I, II
Shondra Texeira - Horn I, II
Christina Fiol - Tuba
Reed I - Richard Philbin
Reed II - Justin Vance
Reed III - Ford Fourqurean
Reed IV - Tom Kmiecik
