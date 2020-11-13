Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Quentin Garzon, Diane Phelan, and More Sing "Goodbye My Love/Journey On' from RAGTIME

The song features music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.

Nov. 13, 2020  

Quentin Garzon is back with another video! This time he teamed up with some fellow performers to sing "Goodbye My Love/Journey On" from Ragtime.

Performers include Diane Phelan, Sean Thompson, Quentin Garzón, Kaylin Hedgers, and Zachary Owen Turner.

Band:
Marc Sokolson - Keyboard I, II
Liann Cline - Harp
Peter Douskalis - Guitar
Ian Riley - Percussion
Camille Enderlin - Violin I
Lydia Hull - Violin II
Nadir Aslam - Viola
Katie Chambers - Cello
Magdalena Kress - Bass
Kate Amrine - Trumpet I, II
Julie Dombroski - Trombone I, II
Shondra Texeira - Horn I, II
Christina Fiol - Tuba
Reed I - Richard Philbin
Reed II - Justin Vance
Reed III - Ford Fourqurean
Reed IV - Tom Kmiecik

