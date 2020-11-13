VIDEO: Quentin Garzon, Diane Phelan, and More Sing

The song features music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.

Quentin Garzon is back with another video! This time he teamed up with some fellow performers to sing "Goodbye My Love/Journey On" from Ragtime.

Performers include Diane Phelan, Sean Thompson, Quentin Garzón, Kaylin Hedgers, and Zachary Owen Turner.

Band:

Marc Sokolson - Keyboard I, II

Liann Cline - Harp

Peter Douskalis - Guitar

Ian Riley - Percussion

Camille Enderlin - Violin I

Lydia Hull - Violin II

Nadir Aslam - Viola

Katie Chambers - Cello

Magdalena Kress - Bass

Kate Amrine - Trumpet I, II

Julie Dombroski - Trombone I, II

Shondra Texeira - Horn I, II

Christina Fiol - Tuba

Reed I - Richard Philbin

Reed II - Justin Vance

Reed III - Ford Fourqurean

Reed IV - Tom Kmiecik



