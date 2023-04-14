VAUDEVILLE REIMAGINED Announced At The Laurie Beechman Theatre This April

The Laurie Beechman Theatre will welcome Anthony Chavers and Deidre Lynn Thompson on Sunday, April 30th at 1pm. Click Here for tickets on sale now!

ANT & DEEJ. Two stars: one ANTagonizing, the other one a diva with a capital DEEJ. Together, they make up the newest comic duo who hate each other to the point of love (and maybe even lust?) Through song, dance, and shenanigan, Ant and Deej bring us back to vaudeville, burlesque, and every co-star fight that follows.

Featuring hit songs from musicals old and new, as well as a drag performance by New England's Li Moncello, come on into the dressing room and follow our duo through a throwback comedy cabaret. Who will win Maureen's heart? And who's Maureen? Find out with ANT AND DEEJ!

Written and performed by Anthony Chavers and Deidre Lynn Thompson, with direction by Katrina Wischusen, the show will feature Broadway duets of all kinds from musicals like Rent, Chicago, and the hit television show, SMASH. Along with solos and hilarious banter, Ant & Deej will take the audience on a comedic journey through the ups and downs of being a vaudeville duo. The show will be accompanied by Tommy Folderauer (Niagara the Musical) and will feature drag star Li Moncello. Tickets will be sold for $15 with a $25 food and beverage minimum to be met by each guest in attendance.

THE Laurie Beechman THEATRE, has a rich and diverse history as a place for quality cabaret experiences, as well as experimental theatre pieces. Located in the heart of the New York theatre district, the room's sophisticated nature lends itself well to a wide variety of performances and events. The theatre is located beneath the West Bank Cafe, at 407 West 42nd Street corner of Ninth Avenue and 42nd Street in Manhattan. There is elevator access located at 400 West 43rd Street, it is the Manhattan Plaza apartment building elevator. The Laurie Beechman Theatre offers a full bar and food menu, and guests can order upon entry and up to thirty minutes before the end of the show.