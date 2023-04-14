Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VAUDEVILLE REIMAGINED Announced At The Laurie Beechman Theatre This April

Written and performed by Anthony Chavers and Deidre Lynn Thompson, with direction by Katrina Wischusen, the show will feature Broadway duets of all kinds.

Apr. 14, 2023  

VAUDEVILLE REIMAGINED Announced At The Laurie Beechman Theatre This April

The Laurie Beechman Theatre will welcome Anthony Chavers and Deidre Lynn Thompson on Sunday, April 30th at 1pm. Click Here for tickets on sale now!

ANT & DEEJ. Two stars: one ANTagonizing, the other one a diva with a capital DEEJ. Together, they make up the newest comic duo who hate each other to the point of love (and maybe even lust?) Through song, dance, and shenanigan, Ant and Deej bring us back to vaudeville, burlesque, and every co-star fight that follows.

Featuring hit songs from musicals old and new, as well as a drag performance by New England's Li Moncello, come on into the dressing room and follow our duo through a throwback comedy cabaret. Who will win Maureen's heart? And who's Maureen? Find out with ANT AND DEEJ!

Written and performed by Anthony Chavers and Deidre Lynn Thompson, with direction by Katrina Wischusen, the show will feature Broadway duets of all kinds from musicals like Rent, Chicago, and the hit television show, SMASH. Along with solos and hilarious banter, Ant & Deej will take the audience on a comedic journey through the ups and downs of being a vaudeville duo. The show will be accompanied by Tommy Folderauer (Niagara the Musical) and will feature drag star Li Moncello. Tickets will be sold for $15 with a $25 food and beverage minimum to be met by each guest in attendance.

THE Laurie Beechman THEATRE, has a rich and diverse history as a place for quality cabaret experiences, as well as experimental theatre pieces. Located in the heart of the New York theatre district, the room's sophisticated nature lends itself well to a wide variety of performances and events. The theatre is located beneath the West Bank Cafe, at 407 West 42nd Street corner of Ninth Avenue and 42nd Street in Manhattan. There is elevator access located at 400 West 43rd Street, it is the Manhattan Plaza apartment building elevator. The Laurie Beechman Theatre offers a full bar and food menu, and guests can order upon entry and up to thirty minutes before the end of the show.




MOMOLOGUES THE MUSICAL to be Presented at 54 Below on Mothers Day Weekend Photo
MOMOLOGUES THE MUSICAL to be Presented at 54 Below on Mother's Day Weekend
MOMologues the Musical's NYC due date is just in time for Mother's Day. The MOMologues, a series of three hit comedies enjoyed by thousands of fans in the U.S. and around the globe, has grown up into a musical - with two concert performances slated for 54 Below in NYC on May 11 and 12, 2023
AND SCENE - A Half-scripted Comedy Show is Coming to Caveat This Month Photo
AND SCENE - A Half-scripted Comedy Show is Coming to Caveat This Month
And Scene- a half scripted comedy show will be presented on April 24th at Caveat on LES.
John Minnock to Return to Birdland Theater This Month 2023 With NEA Jazz Master Dave Liebm Photo
John Minnock to Return to Birdland Theater This Month 2023 With NEA Jazz Master Dave Liebman
Renowned jazz vocalist John Minnock will return to Birdland Theater alongside NEA Jazz master, saxophonist and composer Dave Liebman on April 27 at 8:30PM.
Claybourne Elder to Present IF THE STARS WERE MINE at Chelsea Table + Stage Photo
Claybourne Elder to Present IF THE STARS WERE MINE at Chelsea Table + Stage
CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present Broadway’s hunky gay ex-Mormon dad Claybourne Elder, star of Company, Sunday in the Park…, and HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” on Friday, April 28 at 9:30 PM

More Hot Stories For You


Christine Dwyer, Gerald Caesar, Brian Charles Johnson And More Will Lead THE PRETTY PANTS BANDIT at 54 BelowChristine Dwyer, Gerald Caesar, Brian Charles Johnson And More Will Lead THE PRETTY PANTS BANDIT at 54 Below
April 14, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Christine Dwyer in The Pretty Pants Bandit on May 23rd, 2023 at 9:30pm. From housewife to hero, Marie Baker, her gang, and one infamous pair of guns took the country for a year-long ride that would make headlines. Notoriously leaving the men she robbed with their pants down, her evolution became a revolution.
Andrew Kober Brings DO YOU LIKE THESE SONGS? to 54 Below Next MonthAndrew Kober Brings DO YOU LIKE THESE SONGS? to 54 Below Next Month
April 14, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Andrew Kober in Do You Like These Songs? on May 9th at 7p.
Danielle Ferland to Make Solo Concert Debut With SING FOR YOUR GHOSTS at The Green Room 42Danielle Ferland to Make Solo Concert Debut With SING FOR YOUR GHOSTS at The Green Room 42
April 13, 2023

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present original Into the Woods star Danielle Ferland in her solo concert debut, “Sing for Your Ghosts,” with two shows on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21, both at 7:00 PM.
Linda Eder to Return to 54 Below in OctoberLinda Eder to Return to 54 Below in October
April 13, 2023

54 BELOW will welcome back the beloved Linda Eder on October 3, 7, & 11 at 7:00pm.
Photos: Inside the Broadway For Self Help Africa Concert at the Cutting RoomPhotos: Inside the Broadway For Self Help Africa Concert at the Cutting Room
April 13, 2023

Madison Wells Forward once again partnered with the organization Self Help Africa to present the eighth annual concert event: Broadway for Self Help Africa on Monday, April 10 at 7 PM at The Cutting Room in NYC. Check out photos here!
share