Upcoming Performances to Celebrate Pride at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards® Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, has announced special programming throughout the month of June. From Clint Holmes’ dazzling tribute to Peter Allen to the return engagement of Jenn Colella’s sold out show to Rebecca Clark’s uncanny Barbra Streisand concert, the PRIDE month events will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Food and drink specials will also be available in June. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit Click Here or call (646) 476-3551.

Clint Holmes: BETWEEN THE MOON AND NEW YORK CITY- THE SONGS OF Peter Allen, FEAT. NIKKI RENÉE DANIELS! – JUN 1 – 4 AT 7:00 PM

Grammy Award nominee Clint Holmes – the consummate entertainer, writer, performer, recording artist, and one of the country’s finest vocalists – is back for an encore performance of his brand-new concert event celebrating the songs of the legendary Peter Allen, with special guest Nikki Renée Daniels.

Join Clint as he unleashes his ferocious talent in the show of a lifetime co-created with and directed by award-winning director, WILL NUNZIATA (concert director for Tony Award® winner Lillias White and Platinum recording artist Jackie Evancho, director of Broadway-bound musical Little Black Book) with Musical direction and arrangements by Michael Orland (“American Idol”).

Between the Moon and New York City will traverse the songbook of Peter Allen and how it relates to not only Clint’s story but to all of us.

“Clint’s talent is boundless and he’s one of the most magnetic performers I have ever witnessed and worked with,” states Nunziata, who co-conceived the concert with Holmes and directs the show. “He is peerless when it comes to his acting, singing, and storytelling, and he also has a danger about him. Clint enters the stage and the molecules of the theatre change.”

“I cannot wait to bring this show across the country and around the world to celebrate the memory and legacy of Peter Allen,” Holmes adds. “The show’s messages of love, family, hope, and pure fun are universal messages that are needed to be felt now more than ever.”

Additional arrangements by Bill Fayne.

Produced by Sunny Sessa.

$75 cover charge ($84 with fees). $125-$130 premium seating ($139-$144.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Robert Bannon’S PRIDE PLAYLIST – JUN 2 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Robert Bannon, as seen on “SNL,” “The Real Housewives of NJ,” and as the host of “The Roundtable,” returns to 54 Below to celebrate PRIDE in his brand new show Robert Bannon’s Pride Playlist. Kick off Pride with a party! The set list promises to be a mix of Pride classics from divas across the decades! Be ready for a PARTY! Also sure to be included is Robert’s Pride anthem “I Think He Knew,” that has been viewed over 100k times on YouTube. You may laugh, you may cry, but you will definitely leave Pride Ready! You can expect surprise guests from Broadway, a drag queen or two, and a whole lot more.

Directed by Robbie Rozelle, with music direction by Yasuhiko Fukuoka.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SING THE RAINBOW: SONGS BY GAYS, SUNG BY GAYS – JUN 5 AT 9:30 PM

Emily Harnett, Patrick Mizzoni, and their groundbreaking, colorful and proud ensemble are so excited to bring this medley of iconic, historical, and contemporary LGBTQ artists to life at 54 Below! Directed and produced by Emily Harnett and Patrick Mizzoni, Sing the Rainbow: Songs by Gays, Sung by Gays is a spunky evening paying homage to LGBTQ song writers through the ages. This cabaret features songs like “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman all the way to “Pray” by Sam Smith. Sing the Rainbow: Songs by Gays, Sung by Gays is a cutting edge concert that helps broaden the horizons of what the LGBTQ experience looks like. Join us for this diverse and captivating performance with voices that need to be heard! Music coordination by Sylvia Blair.

Featuring Allison Beauregard, Rachel Belleman, Marissa DiGennaro, Emily Harnett, Spencer T. Lombardo, Aidy McKeon, Patrick Mizzoni, Tyler Nabinger, Rachel Parker, Markia Nicole Smith, Marcel Werder, and Tyqaun White.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jenn Colella: OUT AND PROUD – JUN 8 & 10 AT 7:00 PM

Following her sold-out debut and her wildly popular, raucous New Year’s Eve show, Tony® nominee and Grammy Award winner Jenn Colella returns to 54 Below to celebrate PRIDE! Throughout a delicious mix of pop, rock, funk and musical theatre songs, Jenn will share her coming out stories and celebrate love in all its many forms. Come see why BroadwayWorld cabaret critic Stephen Mosher says, “I don’t believe I have ever seen an artist work a room the way that this singing actress does, and that’s what had me gobsmacked. Anybody who has only ever seen her play a part should get her concert appearances on their radar so that they, too, can go and learn, first hand, what it is to be Gobsmacked By Colella.”

Jenn Colella originated the role of Captain Beverley Bass in Come From Away on Broadway and, in addition to the aforementioned accolades, she received the Outer Critic Circle and Drama Desk Awards as well Craig Noel, Helen Hayes, and Dora Awards for the pre-Broadway productions. Previous Broadway credits include If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity, and Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination). Off- Broadway: Beebo Brinker Chronicles, Lucky Guy, Slut, and Closer Than Ever. Favorite Regional: Come From Away (La Jolla Playhouse, Ford’s Theatre, Toronto), Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus & PCLO), and Side Show (Kennedy Center).

$90-$100 cover charge ($100.50-$111.50 with fees). $145-$160 premium seating ($161-$176.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD, FEAT. BECCA SUSKAUER & MORE! – JUN 8 AT 9:30 PM

Broadway’s best bands together for one night only to raise spirits and funds for Planned Parenthood in a special evening of music that aims to empower, inspire, and uplift.

Featuring chart-topping hits from both musical theater and pop/rock of the 1960s through today, audiences can expect to hear a star-studded Broadway cast cover the music of Queen, Sara Bareilles, Stephen Sondheim, Lady Gaga, Diana Ross, Madonna, and much, much more.

This month’s show offers a special celebration to kick off Pride Month. Throughout Pride month, and throughout the year, Planned Parenthood will continue the mission of providing competent, caring, inclusive health care services and advocacy as we recognize the fight for LGBTQ rights, reproductive rights, and racial justice are linked.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood’s Action Fund, raising funds and awareness for affordable reproductive healthcare.

Featuring Steven Brinberg, Mary DiGangi, Chase McCall, Mikayla Petrilla, Cenny Ray, Kevin Riddagh, Kelsey Rondeau, Becca Suskauer, Teddy Yudain, and Rachel Zweig.

$40 cover charge ($40.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED CELEBRATES PRIDE, FEAT. Hunter Ryan Herdlicka & MORE! – JUN 9 AT 7:00 PM

Isn’t It Queer? Sondheim Unplugged Celebrates Pride

It’s that time of year for feeling pretty and witty and gay! For the first time in its illustrious history, Sondheim Unplugged will be celebrating Pride month featuring a Company made up entirely of LGBTQ+ performers. Just how queer is Stephen Sondheim’s music? Host Rob Maitner (who got gay married right here at 54 Below) will explain it all to you as music director John Fischer accompanies some of today’s most fabulous out performers. It’s the best thing that ever could have happened! Now more than ever it’s time to remind people that we’re still here!

Special guests include Hunter Ryan Herdlicka and Orville Mendoza.

Featuring Becca Ayers, Joshua Cruz, Harris Doran, Niani Feelings, Jade Jones, Sheri Sanders, and Sutton Lee Seymour.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

COLLARD AND ROSENBLATT: OUT BEING US – JUN 12 AT 9:30 PM

After three sold-out concerts at 54 Below, queer musical theatre writing team Collard and Rosenblatt are back to celebrate Pride Month! Out Being Us includes some old favorites as well as some brand new songs as well, spanning the duo’s extensive catalogue. Songs from Like the Wind (SoHo Playhouse), ROSE (NYU), A Princess Story (Marymount Manhattan College), Collisions (streaming album), and more will be heard! Featuring the talents of both Broadway vets and emerging artists, this is a night you won’t want to miss! Music direction by Jack Oliver Kotanen.

Featuring Jenna Beressi, Amanda Briskin-Wallace, Kalonjee Gallimore, Nikko Angelo Hinayo, Milena Makse, Erin McMillen, Ty Norris, Nicky Redd, Andres Reyes, and Sophie Tyler.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A DOLL NAMED SIS – JUN 18 AT 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

Sis Thee Doll has it all: the brains, the talent, the beauty, and the booty, but she feels like a piece of her is missing… a piece the public has yet to meet. In an exclusive tell-all interview with The Sunnyvale Times, Sis opens herself up, layer by layer, answering your burning questions with unwavering authenticity. Through untold stories and unraveled personal journeys, the audience will get up close and personal with the doll we all know and love as she navigates identity, relationships, confidence, and the road to self-discovery. A Doll Named Sis is more than a show, it’s a celebration. It’s the perfect one stop shop for all your musical theater needs this Pride Month! Join us — you WON’T want to miss this!

$60 cover charge ($67.50 with fees). $95 premium seating ($106 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

REBECCA CLARK PAYS TRIBUTE TO Barbra Streisand: HELLO, GORGEOUS! – JUN 27 AT 7:00 PM

Barbra Streisand will not appear at this performance.

Rebecca Clark brings her uncanny vocal skills to life as soon as she says, “Hello, gorgeous!” in this glorious tribute to Barbra Streisand.

Ms. Clark shares her beautifully crafted celebration of Streisand as one of the all-time greatest singers/performers the world has ever known. Enjoy all your favorite Streisand hits, stylized expertly by Clark. Ms. Clark was born in Brooklyn, New York (like Streisand herself), and was raised for her first thirteen years in a Catholic orphanage. Throughout her own journey and determination to raise above and follow her dreams in life, her vocal skills brought her to perform in the world acclaimed Legends In Concert in Las Vegas, Stars In Concert in Berlin, at the Cannes Music Festival, at Spago’s in Beverly Hills, in five light opera theater productions in New York, and in an off-Broadway production.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MICKEY PETTIT: EVERYTHING I NEED TO KNOW I LEARNED FROM Ethel Merman – JUN 27 AT 9:30 PM

Everything I Need to Know I Learned From Ethel Merman is an autobiographical cabaret about growing up gay in a Pentecostal household in the Bible Belt where Mickey’s only saviors were community theater, an old record player, and the vinyl recordings of Broadway’s greatest diva! Through her commanding voice, Mickey learned about life, love, and letting go. This cabaret will feature some of Ethel’s most well-known songs, and some hidden gems, such as “Before The Parade Passes By,” “I Got Lost In His Arms,” and “Sam and Delilah.” It just goes to show that not only does it get better, it gets fabulous too! Come celebrate Pride with this joyous show which won the Patron’s Pick Award at the Orlando International Fringe Festival.

Directed by K. Zeigler.

Music direction by Tracy Stark.

Vocal coaching by Amanda Hudson Giese.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit Click Here

Robert Bannon’S PRIDE PLAYLIST Jun 2 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.).