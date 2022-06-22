Tory Vagasy Joins JESUS OF SUBURBIA, THE MUSIC OF GREEN DAY at The Green Room 42

Victoria "Tory" Vagasy is set to join the cast of Jesus of Suburbia: The Music of Green Day. Known as the internet personality "once.upon.a.tory," she has delighted audiences with her musical theatre/singing related content on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, gaining a combined audience of over 400k followers.

She appeared on Season 16 of NBC's "America's Got Talent" where she placed as a Semi-Finalist representing the theatre community with her hit audition song "Into The Unknown." Tory was BroadwayCon's 2021 "Star To Be" singing competition winner, as well as placing in the Top 10 for Broadway World's "Next On Stage" Season 3 competition. Recent credits include Legally Blonde (Elle Woods) Kinky Boots (Nicola), and The Wedding Singer (Julia). She was last seen with Michael Anthony Theatrical in Heathers as "Veronica Sawyer."

Jesus of Suburbia celebrates one of the most iconic American bands of our time, Green Day. The rock band is famously known for infusing the raw power of punk with melodic pop sensibilities and relatable lyrics to capture the angst-ridden restlessness of American teenagers at the end of the 20th century and into the 21st. Along with other material from Green Day presented throughout the evening, the night will focus on numerous American Idiot hits which follow a story of Jesus of Suburbia, a lower-middle-class American adolescent anti-hero. The album expresses the disillusionment and dissent of a generation that came of age in a period shaped by tumultuous events such as 9/11 and the Iraq War. In order to accomplish this, the band used unconventional techniques for themselves, including transitions between connected songs and some long, chaptered, creative compositions presenting the album themes.

Jesus of Suburbia, presented by Michael Anthony Theatrical, will play The Green Room 42 on Friday, July 8th at 7:00pm & 9:30pm. Tickets are now onsite at www.TheGreenRoom42.com.