Tony-Winning Producer Jonathan Demar Will Make His Green Room 42 Debut This Fall

Jonathan Demar, Tony Award-winning producer of Hadestown and formerly of Broadway's A Christmas Carol, will make his Green Room 42 debut on November 10th at 7pm with an all new version of his solo show Setting the Standard. Joining him as a special guest for the evening will be Broadway's Janet Krupin (If/Then, Hands On a Hardbody, Bring It On: The Musical).

A reflection of his life and an evaluation of what his own standards are, Setting the Standard is told with a vivid cross-section of the Great American Songbook, fusing jazz, pop and musical theatre. Under the musical direction of Jude Obermüller, directed by BroadwayWorld Award winner Robbie Rozelle, and featuring special surprise guests, Jonathan has raised the stakes and is going about it "HIS" way!

"Most people know me as a producer, but what they don't know is that I started out as a child actor and one of my passions lies in performing. I'm really excited to share a piece of myself as a performer and I couldn't ask for better collaborators in Jude Obermüller and Robbie Rozelle to do that with. Given what I've learned about my own self in the past few years and what's going on now in our world, it feels right to do a re-vamped version of this show and bring it to The Green Room 42 this Fall."

Tickets can be purchased here: https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com/show/details/9Bs20U8MWCd7S5jVYU99/1573430400000

Jonathan Demar is a producer and actor who has been involved with various productions both on and off-Broadway.

His New York acting credits include A Christmas Carol on Broadway starring F. Murray Abraham, The Alchemists (Prospect Theater Company), Tosca (New York City Opera), and A Gilbert and Sullivan Christmas Carol (New Punctuation Army). On TV, he has appeared on Comedy Central, The Onion News Network, The View, and Eyewitness Kids News.

Jonathan recently won a Tony-Award as a producer of Hadestown. He's currently represented in the U.K. with 9 to 5 (West End & Tour) and Amelie (Tour) and on the road in the U.S. with John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons. Other producing credits include Be More Chill (Off & on Broadway), Off-Broadway's Church & State, the West End revival of Gypsy (with Seaview Productions) starring Imelda Staunton, Broadway's Love Letters with Mia Farrow and Brian Dennehy; and The Velocity of Autumn starring Estelle Parsons and Stephen Spinella. He also served as Executive Producer for the BlogTalk Radio Internet program BlazinRy Radio, where he was responsible for attracting high profile guests including Kellie Pickler, Tammy Blanchard, and Biz Markie.





