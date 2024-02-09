Tony Winners Len Cariou, Judy Kaye & Penny Fuller to Join COMEDY TONIGHT! A ROAST OF LEE ROY REAMS

To celebrate their thirtieth anniversary Dancers Over 40 will commemorate this milestone with COMEDY TONIGHT: A ROAST OF LEE ROY REAMS on Monday, April 1st, 2024 at 7:00pm at 54 Below.

Scheduled to appear in the concert are Drama Desk Award winner Jim Brochu (Zero Hour), Tony Award winner Len Cariou (Sweeney Todd), Tony Award nominee Melissa Errico (My Fair Lady), Tony Award nominee Penny Fuller (Applause), Tony Award nominee Anita Gillette (Cabaret), Tony Award winner Judy Kaye (Phantom of the Opera), Karen Mason (Wonderland), Tony Award nominee Pamela Myers (Company), and Grammy Award winner Billy Stritch (Birdland).

Countless celebrities from New York, Hollywood, and London will also pay their tribute to Lee Roy Reams, Mr. Broadway, via videotaped messages.

COMEDY TONIGHT: A ROAST OF LEE ROY REAMS will be an all-star musical roast guaranteed to keep you laughing all night long! Tony Award nominee Lee Roy Reams has appeared on Broadway in Applause, Lorelei, Hello Dolly, 42nd Street, Beauty and the Beast, and The Producers, as well as directing the 1995 revival of Hello Dolly and An Evening with Jerry Herman.

The concert is directed by Jim Brochu and produced by Robert W. Schneider and John Sefakis.

Fred Barton is the music director.

Dancers Over 40 is an all-volunteer, membership-driven non-profit arts organization dedicated to preserving the History, Legacy, and Lives of the mature creative community, while sharing the knowledge with the younger generation just beginning their careers. DO40 is known to give back to the community, especially Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, where they have raised over $50,000 at the BC/EFA annual flea market over the past 15 years. DO40's dance concerts have benefited BC/EFA, the Anti-Violence Project, the Entertainment Community Fund and Project Achieve/NYBlood Center and Columbia University's HIV Vaccine Trials Unit. The event will be videotaped and donated to the Jerome Robbins Dance Division of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Tickets, starting at $35, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 Comedy Tonight: A Roast of Lee Roy Reams tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, 54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. 54 Below will present iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description on the venue, The New York Times writes 54 Below “has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs. Located at 254 West 54th Street, F54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. www.54Below.com.