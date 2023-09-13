Tony Danza, Nikki M. James, and More Join Jamie deRoy & Friends at Birdland Next Month

Jamie deRoy brings her acclaimed Jamie deRoy & friends cabaret show back to New York’s famed Birdland Jazz Club, Monday, October 23rd at 7:00 p.m.

The one-night only show is part of the club’s Broadway at Birdland Concert Series. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York’s theatre district.

Proceeds from the event produced by deRoy will benefit The Entertainment Community Fund which assists those in the cabaret industry with medical needs and concerns. The Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs honored Jamie with a MAC Award for her multiple shows that have benefited her signature initiative. The Jamie deRoy & friends cabaret series has been attracting New York audiences for over 30 years.

Ms. deRoy will host the show and welcome special guests:

Tony Danza has been one of the world’s most beloved and iconic entertainers for over 40 years, starring in two of television’s most cherished and long-running series, Taxi and Who’s The Boss?, and in hit films such as Angels In The Outfield, She’s Out of Control, Hollywood Knights, and Don Jon. Well established as a song and dance man, he has also starred on Broadway in The Producers, A View from the Bridge, and received rave reviews for his performance in the Broadway musical comedy Honeymoon in Vegas. Danza most recently starred in And Just Like That, the sequel to Sex In The City on HBO Max, Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Starz, the Hulu original film Darby and the Dead, the Netflix series The Good Cop, Hulu series There’s... Johnny!, and the animated feature, Rumble, for Paramount. Danza also has a much buzzed about sequel to Who’s the Boss? in development with Amazon’s Freevee.

Nikki M. James originated the role of Nabalungi in the Broadway hit musical, The Book of Mormon, for which she won the Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Favorite theater credits include: Shaina Taub’s Suffs (Public), Tony Kushner's A Bright Room Called Day (Public), Broadway productions of Les Miserables, All Shook Up and The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin (Encores!), Romeo & Juliet, Caesar & Cleopatra alongside Christopher Plummer (Stratford Theater), The Wiz (La Jolla Playhouse), Julius Caesar, Twelfth Night (Shakespeare in the Park), Bernarda Alba (Lincoln Center), and Preludes (LCT3). Recent notable work in television includes Severance for AppleTV+, Proven Innocent on FOX, and CBS's quirky series Braindead. As a director, Nikki has helmed episodes of The Bite and The Good Fight. She served as an assistant director to Michael Arden for the Broadway revival of Once On This Island.

Daisy Jopling is a world renowned classical/rock violinist who has toured the world with her own band, the “Daisy Jopling Band” and with the creative string trio “Triology.” She has recorded 9 CDS, 2 with BMG RCA Victor. Her solo work has included playing a concerto at the Royal Albert Hall in London at the age of 14, playing twice before 30,000 people at the opening of the Vienna Festival, touring with her band to 53 stunning concert halls in China, creating “Illuminance” on Bannerman Island, NY which aired on PBS in 2021, and performing her own “Awakening” Concert at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in 2017. In 2021 Daisy premiered a new show called “Transcendence”, directed by iconic Olympic Ceremony creator Daniel Flannery, based on African American author Sarah Bracey White’s memoir “Primary Lessons”.

Nicolas King & Seth Sikes

Nicolas King has appeared on Broadway in Beauty & The Beast, A Thousand Clowns with Tom Selleck and Carol Burnett's Hollywood Arms directed by Harold Prince. On TV he appeared in the hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and on such talk shows The View, Today, Sally Jesse Raphael, Liza & David, The Tonight Show, Kenny The Shark. He performed eight consecutive years on The Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon in Las Vegas and numerous national TV commercials, including the award-winning Oscar Mayer Lunchables. Winner of 1995 and 1996 Talent America Award, 2010 Julie Wilson Award, 2015 AMG Award Artist of the Year, 2012 Bistro Award 'Outstanding Performer of the Year', 2019 Legends Award, and the 2020 BroadwayWorld Award for ‘Best Swing Act’. Other appearances include Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Ronnie Scott’s, Birdland, 54 Below, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre. He has performed and collaborated with such artists as Neil Simon, Tony Danza, Linda Lavin, Jane Monheit, Norm Lewis. Debby Boone, Billy Paul, Jennifer Holliday, and around the country for over 10 years as opening act for his mentor, Liza Minnelli. His latest album on Club44 Records, "Act One", is available now everywhere. Seth Sikes was praised by The New York Times as “a hit with audiences and critics alike.” He regularly performs his old-fashioned nightclub acts with a full band to sold-out houses at 54 Below in New York. Recently, Sikes has been touring the country with Nicolas King in their duo show, The New Belters. His debut show, Seth Sikes Sings Judy Garland, was awarded BroadwayWorld’s Best Tribute Show Award. He has performed tributes to Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters, and Barbra Streisand. He is also the Associate Director of The Band’s Visit (Broadway and National Tour) among many other productions. During the pandemic, Sikes created a series of viral music video parodies set on Fire Island. He was the recipient of the 2022 BroadwayWorld Award.

Steven Scott, straight off his new top-rated Comedy Special that debuted earlier this year, has made numerous TV show appearances from Comedy Central to his standing ovation performances on America’s Got Talent. Having appeared on the stages from Broadway to the Las Vegas Strip, Steven’s unique and tasteful brand of comedy combines clever observations of his everyday life with his amazing array of vocal talents including characters, voices and sounds ranging from celebrities to musical instruments. As a comedian, actor and host he has traveled to all seven continents and worked with some of the biggest names in show business on both stage and screen. Described as a perfect mix between Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Carey, Steven loves getting paid now to do exactly what used to get him in trouble as a kid.

Multi-award winning Composer, Book Writer and Lyricist, Barry Kleinbort directs the show with musical direction by award-winning arranger, orchestrator and conductor, Ron Abel. Ritt Henn is on Bass and Ray Marchica on Drums.

Jamie deRoy is an acclaimed producer; cabaret, stage, film and TV performer; recording artist and humanitarian. In addition to her multiple Tony Awards, she has won eight MAC Awards, four Back Stage Bistro Awards and 11 Telly Awards for her extensive work on stage and screen. She has appeared on stage with such luminaries as Joan Rivers and has headlined at many New York nightclubs. Jamie has produced nine CDs in the Jamie deRoy & friends series, all of which are available on Harbinger and PS Classics labels. Her cabaret shows serve as the basis for her award-winning cable television show which spotlights well-known entertainers and newcomers.