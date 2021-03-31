Tin Pan Alley 2 Concert Series Spotlights International Artists

Tin Pan Alley 2, a free concert series featuring new musical theatre works, will present feature a panel of emerging writers on Friday, April 23rd, 2021 at 7:30pm ET.

The April 2021 edition will be celebrating International Artists with new musical theatre works by Andrew Strano & Yuriko Shibata, Sam Norman, and Alanya Bridge, and hosted by Durra Leung and Sam Rosenblatt. The streaming is free, and will stay online permanently. For more information and to RSVP, go to Tin Pan Alley 2's website.

The idea of Tin Pan Alley 2 Concert Series is from the legendary birthplace of numerous American Standards in the early 20th century. The concert series' mission is to provide a platform for emerging musical theatre writers, and free entertainment for the audience. Each 45-minute concert has a specific theme and features three emerging musical theatre writers (or songwriting teams). They will each present three pre-recorded song performance videos, and have a conversation with the hosts to share their creative process.

Guest performers include Carrie Caffrey, Kennedy Caughell, Jonathan Christopher, Spencer Grubbe, Katie Hazdovac, Bela Kawalec, Paige McKay, and Gabrielle Mirabella.

Andrew Strano is a lyricist, playwright, director and performer. Their debut, "Nailed It!" won the Greenroom Award for Best Original Songs, and toured globally to 5-star reviews. Named the inaugural Pratt Foundation Artist in Residence in 2017 at Monash University, Andrew developed the new musical "Jack of Two Trades''. Their latest work "Voyagers" was commissioned by the Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre, and received additional funding from the City of Melbourne. A graduate of the VCA's M.A. (Writing for Performance), Andrew is also a member of the NYU Tisch graduate musical theatre writing program class of 2021 as a book writer and lyricist, where their collaboration on the musical "Skin" with Yuri Shibata began. Their awards include the 2019 Victorian Fulbright Scholarship, the 2020 Schubert scholarship, the 2021 Peerce Scholarship, a major Mike Walsh Fellowship, a PPCA performer's trust foundation grant, an American Australian Association Arts Grant, and the George Fairfax Memorial Award. ig: @andrewstrano, www.andrewstrano.com

Yuriko Shibata is a versatile music composer, arranger, and keyboardist. She produces various genres of music including classical, jazz, pop, Latin, R&B, film, and theater. She has directed music for the movie "Jesus", which won the Kutxabank-New Directors Award of the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain. Holding a Bachelor of Music in Music Composition for Film and TV from Tokyo College of Music, she is currently pursuing a Master of Fine Arts degree in Musical Theater Writing from The New York University Tisch School of the Arts. (ig: @yulilymusic) https://www.yurikoshibata.com/

Sam Norman is a prizewinning lyricist, librettist, poet and translator. His three full-length musicals, written with Aaron King, have been performed across the UK, winning rave reviews and raising thousands of pounds for the charity Clean Slate. With Eliza Randall, he has also written a 20-minute musical adaptation of the classic American short story, The Yellow Wallpaper, and is working on an audio drama called Echolocation. Outside musical theatre, he has authored a book of comic poems, A Teen's Guide to Modern Manners (Little, Brown), which was favourably reviewed by Buzzfeed and for which he was profiled in The Huffington Post; he has won The Stephen Spender Prize for Poetry in Translation and been a finalist for the Mercury Songwriting Contest; and he seen his songs performed at Rattlestick Playwrights' Theater in New York. He has a BA from Oxford University and is currently studying for an MFA in musical theatre writing at NYU Tisch School of the Arts. https://www.samuelnorman.com

Alanya Bridge is an award winning musical theatre composer lyricist. Her work has been performed around the world, including the Lincoln Center, Playwrights Downtown, Feinstein's 54 Below, The Green Room 42, The Pershing Square Signature Theatre, The Times Center, The Duplex Cabaret Theatre, Theatre Royal Stratford East, Tristan Bates Theatre, Leicester Square Theatre and numerous theatres around New York, Australia and London. Alanya is a graduate of the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program, Tisch School of Arts, New York University and member of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop. She is a member of the Dramatists Guild, Mercury Musical Developments, APRA AMCOS and Maestra. Sheet music for her compositions can be found at ContemporaryMusicalTheatre.com, www.homegrownaus.com and alanyabridge.com.