Tim Connell to Debut New Show ... AND SO IT GOES... at Pangea in December

Critically acclaimed actor / singer / storyteller Tim Connell, tagged by Broadwayworld.com as "one to look out for in 2022," returns to Pangea for a third time this year with "... and so it goes...". Two dates are set for December: Thursday, December 8th at 7PM and Saturday, December 17th at 7PM. He is joined with his longtime collaborator and invaluable Musical Director James Followell and guided by the deft eye of Director Steven Petrillo. Connell always imbues his cabaret shows with his natural abilities of storytelling, musicality, and humor. The evening will be a musical musing on life as we collectively navigate the current moment. Songs included from artists such as Bruce Springsteen, John Bucchino, Anne Hampton Calloway, Jason Robert Brown, and more.

Connell recently appeared on the final night of the Mabel Mercer Foundation's 33rd Cabaret Convention at Jazz @ Lincoln Center stage at Rose Hall to critical acclaim. It was his 2nd appearance at the Cabaret Convention.

Connell made his critically acclaimed debut at Carnegie Hall in 2019 with the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Centennial Celebration of Jerome Kern, All The Things You Are. In November 2020, he was featured in Shades of Romance 2.0, a livestream concert for CVRep Theatre. And, in March of 2021, Connell appeared in Look to the Rainbow - Mabel Mercer Foundation's Livestream St. Patrick's Day Show

Reservations for Pangea call: 212-995-0900; www.pangeanyc.com

Pangea is at 178 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10003.