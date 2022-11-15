Tim Connell to Debut New Show ... AND SO IT GOES... at Pangea in December

Critically acclaimed actor / singer / storyteller Tim Connell, tagged by Broadwayworld.com as "one to look out for in 2022," returns to Pangea for a third time this year with "... and so it goes...". Two dates are set for December: Thursday, December 8th at 7PM and Saturday, December 17th at 7PM. He is joined with his longtime collaborator and invaluable Musical Director James Followell and guided by the deft eye of Director Steven Petrillo. Connell always imbues his cabaret shows with his natural abilities of storytelling, musicality, and humor. The evening will be a musical musing on life as we collectively navigate the current moment. Songs included from artists such as Bruce Springsteen, John Bucchino, Anne Hampton Calloway, Jason Robert Brown, and more.
Connell recently appeared on the final night of the Mabel Mercer Foundation's 33rd Cabaret Convention at Jazz @ Lincoln Center stage at Rose Hall to critical acclaim. It was his 2nd appearance at the Cabaret Convention.
Connell made his critically acclaimed debut at Carnegie Hall in 2019 with the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Centennial Celebration of Jerome Kern, All The Things You Are. In November 2020, he was featured in Shades of Romance 2.0, a livestream concert for CVRep Theatre. And, in March of 2021, Connell appeared in Look to the Rainbow - Mabel Mercer Foundation's Livestream St. Patrick's Day Show
Reservations for Pangea call: 212-995-0900; www.pangeanyc.com
Pangea is at 178 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10003.
CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present a special concert from Wilson Jermaine Heredia, the Tony Award-winning star of Broadway’s Rent – for two shows only, Tuesday, November 29 and Tuesday, December 6, both at 7:00 PM.
Joe’s Pub is launching its first capsule collection with House of Larréon by fine artist, designer, performer, author, and Joe’s Pub Working Group alumni, Larry Krone. Inspired by a combined desire to support local artists, every purchase from this collection will benefit the hundreds of artists who perform at Joe’s Pub every year.
There was a heartfelt and emotional tribute last night to legendary producer/actor/singer Jan McArt at Lynn University. On the same stage at the Wold Performing Arts Center that Jan McArt had greeted audiences when welcoming them to the world of theater and music, her daughter Deborah Lahr Lawlor stood before a full house and did the same.
Abby Payne (The Gunfighter Meets His Match) and Craig Winberry (The Life and Music of George Michael) are back by popular demand at 54 Below to present Christmas Spirits: Neat Edition. It’s the cheerful return of their original holiday cabaret filled with laughter, joy, and soul-warming classic Christmas music.
