Tim Connell Returns To NYC's Pangea In LUCKY ME This St. Patrick's Day

For a third year in a row, 2023 Bistro Award recipient and 2023 MAC Award nominee Tim Connell returns to Pangea with Lucky Me, Saturday March 16th at 7PM.

Connell will be celebrating the luck of being Irish with a bit of song, story, wit and genuine Irish sentiment.

Joining him onstage will be long-time collaborator, Musical Director James Followell and musical guest Seoyeon Im on fiddle. Originally directed by Steven Petrillo.

Connell's celebrates his Irish roots with song, a story or two and an Irish limerick and more. Songs from contemporary Irish singer/songwriters (Gilbert O'Sullivan, Damien Rice, Van Morrison), Broadway (George M!, A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, Finian's Rainbow), and of course some good ol' reliable pub songs.

Connell is the recipient of a 2023 Bistro Award for Outstanding Vocalist.