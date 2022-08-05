Tickets Available For Shoshana Bean and More At 54 Below

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

Jenn Gambatese & FRIENDS | NO ONE IS ALONE: PERSPECTIVES OF HOPE FROM HAMMERSTEIN TO SONDHEIM, FEAT. Andrew Rannells, Shoshana Bean, & MORE! - AUGUST 8 & 9 AT 7:00 PM

From the man whose final musical lyrics reminded us to "climb ev'ry mountain" to his protégé and surrogate son who took us on a journey "into the woods" to look for our most authentic selves, this will be an evening of songs dedicated to hope, connection, and discovery ... and the joy of experiencing it all with friends.

Jenn Gambatese recently starred on Broadway in Mrs. Doubtfire. Before that she starred in School of Rock. She is best known for creating the leading ladies of All Shook Up and Tarzan on Broadway, touring the country as Glinda in Wicked, and her performances with the esteemed Lyric Opera of Chicago. Terry Teachout of The Wall Street Journal wrote: "Ms. Gambatese has a platinum-plated voice and a smile warm enough to sell tickets all by itself." Smiles and moxie remain her preferred method of promotion.

The cast on August 8th will feature Cameron Adams, Jordan Ballard, Shoshana Bean, Calvin Cooper, Tony Award® nominee Andrew Rannells, Jackie Seiden, and Joel Waggoner.

The cast on August 9th will feature Jordan Ballard, Calvin Cooper, Sara Jean Ford, Jamie Karen, and Joel Waggoner.

I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN, FEAT. Gabrielle Carrubba, Sam Gravitte, & MORE! - AUGUST 8 AT 9:30 PM

Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles-whether they're grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights.

Until tonight.

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been - is just that chance for all to embody those "roles come true," and for an audience to bear witness to actors living out those dreams. Join us for a night of surprise, as you see and hear your favorite performers in ways you'd never imagine them.

Featuring Ephie Aardema, Gabrielle Carrubba, Nathan Lee Graham, Sam Gravitte, Ben Rappaport, Thom Sesma, Tally Sessions, and Syndee Winters.

Hosted and Conceived by Alexandra Silber.

Musical Direction by Drew Wutke.

Produced by Jen Sandler.

Fresh off of his Broadway debut in the long running and critically acclaimed Diana The Musical, Roe Hartrampf brings his very first solo show to 54 Below. Join the Razzie™️ nominated actor for two nights of songs, stories, and special guests. Roe will be singing some of his (and his parents') favorite songs spanning multiple genres and decades. Be sure to catch the show in person as there are no plans to release it on Netflix.*

*as of now

Featuring Erin Davie (Aug 9 only), Jeanna de Waal, and Nathan Lucrezio.

Isaac Mizrahi - AUGUST 10-13 AT 7:00 PM

Accompanied by his band of jazz musicians led by Ben Waltzer, Isaac Mizrahi will perform a range of tunes by the likes of Milton Nascimento, Billie Eilish and Stephen Sondheim. He will dish on everything happening from social media to sex and what's happening in these crazy times. The New York Times noted, "he qualifies as a founding father of a genre that fuses performance art, music and stand-up comedy."

Isaac Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry as a performer, host, writer, designer and producer for over 30 years. He has an annual residency at Café Carlyle in New York City and has performed at various venues across the country such as Joe's Pub, The Regency Ballroom, and several City Winery locations nationwide.

He is the subject and co-creator of "Unzipped," a documentary following the making of his Fall 1994 collection which received an award at the Sundance Film Festival. He hosted his own television talk show "The Isaac Mizrahi Show" for seven years, has written three books, and has made countless appearances in movies and on television. He served as a judge on "Project Runway: All-Stars" for the series' entire seven-season run.

Mizrahi has directed productions of A Little Night Music and The Magic Flute for the Opera Theatre of St. Louis. Annually, he directs and narrates his production of the children's classic Peter and The Wolf at The Guggenheim Museum in New York.

Mizrahi has his own production company, Isaac Mizrahi Entertainment, under which he has several projects in development in television, theatre, and literature. His New York Times Bestselling memoir, I.M., was published in February 2019.

LIBERACE AND LIZA: A TRIBUTE, STARRING DAVID SAFFERT AND JILLIAN SNOW HARRIS - AUGUST 11 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

David Saffert and Jillian Snow Harris grace the stage in their 54 Below debut in Liberace and Liza: A Tribute. After sold out performances including Feinstein's at the Nikko and Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael, this dynamic duo are elated to pay tribute to Liberace & Liza Minnelli in Broadway's Living Room. Delighting in the costumes, music, and glamour of show business's wildest entertainers, guests will be smiling and clapping along to hits such as "Chopsticks," "Cabaret," and "New York, New York." Under the musical direction of Bo Ayars, who toured with Liberace for 13 years as his arranger and music director, Liberace & Liza: A Tribute is a blinged-out and exhilarating night of musical and comical fireworks that you shan't soon forget!

WHEN TONY MET MARIA: BROADWAY'S BEST (AND WORST) LOVE STORIES! - AUGUST 12 AT 9:30 PM

Led by Artistic Director Tracy Braunstein and Montreal's top musical director Nick Burgess, Full Circle Productions and their all-Canadian cast are thrilled to come back to 54 Below to bring you When Tony Met Maria: Broadway's Best (And Worst) Love Stories!

We invite all you Broadway lovers to come see our Broadway lovers! We're eager to share the inspiring, funny, and truly heart-warming love stories behind the stage's hottest couples, from Tony and Maria (West Side Story) to Emma and Alyssa (The Prom), from Elphaba and Fiyero (Wicked) to Belle and Beast (Disney's Beauty and The Beast), and many more. The show features amazing talents singing your favorite Broadway love anthems (and a few anti-love anthems, for the recently jilted among you). We'll cover the gamut of relationships as revealed through the eyes of your favourite Broadway personalities - and you're sure to LOVE it!

Featuring Tracy Braunstein, Stuart Lubarsky, Nick Burgess, Amanda Caron, Gabriel Cohen, Rachael Crux, Jonathan D'Amour, Marc Ducusin, Ethan Lubarsky, Jeanne Motulsky, Gustave Richard, Moriel Shahin, Stefania Vetere, and Joseph Salvatore Vitale.

54 SALUTES Frank Sinatra - AUGUST 13 AT 9:30 PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for 54 Below. The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 400 major concerts all over the world. Music direction by Ron Abel.

Producer, Writer, Director, & Host: Scott Siegel

Featuring Stella Katherine Cole, John & Matthew Drinkwater, Rebecca Faulkenberry, Ben Jones, Anaïs Reno, Adam B Shapiro, and more stars to be announced!

Jason Robert Brown, FEATURING Shoshana Bean AND STRINGS - AUGUST 14 AT 7:00 PM

Three-time Tony Award®-winning songwriter Jason Robert Brown returns to 54 Below with a brand new show, featuring Tony Award® nominee Shoshana Bean (Mr. Saturday Night, Elphaba in Wicked, Jenna in Waitress) performing a heavenly host of great songs both old and new, accompanied by JRB's legendary band as well as a quartet of luscious, vicious, and utterly delicious strings.

Joined by Gary Sieger on guitar, Randy Landau on bass, Todd Reynolds on violin, Katherine Livolsi-Landau on violin, Kiku Enomoto on viola, and Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf on cello.

ELYSE BELL: PARTY OF ONE - AUGUST 14 AT 9:30 PM

Performer Elyse Bell, best known as a nominee at the 2019 Jimmy Awards, brings her very first solo show to 54 Below! Featuring songs from musicals like Little Women and Company, and by artists like Sara Bareilles and Brandi Carlile, Elyse will spend the evening exploring how the ingenue roles from her childhood shaped her into the performer and young woman she is today. You won't want to miss this heartwarming evening celebrating the female performers that took the outdated ingenue trope and brought it into the 21st century using heart, comedy, and the shared life experiences gained from being a woman. Additional guests to be announced!

With Bella Coppola (Kinky Boots) and more to be announced.

Music Directed by Rebekah Bruce Parker.

Produced by Jacob Stuckelman and Matt Krauss.

