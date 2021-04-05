Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre@Home Presents 'Theatre@Home: A Magical Sing-A-Long'

This production will be honoring the music of Disney performed by a cast of 60+ members from around the United States and Canada.

Apr. 5, 2021  

Theatre@Home Presents 'Theatre@Home: A Magical Sing-A-Long'

Theatre@Home: A Magical Sing-A-Long marks Theatre@Home's 10th production in their virtual concert series. This production will be honoring the music of Disney performed by a cast of 60+ members from around the United States and Canada.

Theatre@Home: A Magical Sing-A-Long is written and directed by Theatre@Home's artistic directors, Justin Christopher Odon & Cassandra Jones. This production is managed by Tom Hessman with Claire Healey as production assistant.

This production will feature performances by Aaliyah Smith, Adah Christian, Aidan Herman, Alexa Beck, Alexis Hernandez, Austin Rose, Bree Hollis, Brittany Ambler, Brooke Tortorelli, Carrington Martin, Cassandra Jones, Chris Schmalbach, Claire Healey, Derek Rizzo, Diana Puertas, Elena Worton, Emily Stein, Gabriela Moncivais, Joseph Guzzone, Justin Christopher Odon, Kara Handy, Kara Pizzolo, Kat Hessman, Lily Mavros, Mackenzie Uplinger, Mai Kawamura, Mitchell Hendericks, Naomi Hollans, Nicholas Buonvicino, Regene Odon, Riley Dominiak, Sarah Schuler, Shannon Kathleen, Troy Banks, The Theatre@Home Dance Ensemble (Eva Burns, Gabby DeBenedict, Libby Blubaugh, & Jessica Sanzone), & The Theatre@Home Jr Ensemble (Addie Jaymes, Addison Geisler, Adeline Jackson, Adriella Ann Gonclaves, Aoife Oldroyd, Autumn Allocco, Avery Peaslee, Cooper Carlisle, Eliana Gamble, Ella Burgess, Emmanuella Olaitan, Gianna Sophie Minardi, Harper Lee Gamble, Hudsyn Silvermintz, Julia McComiskey, Juliana Filapek, Kyleigh Filippone, Kylie Ferland, Maci White, Maddie Bruno, Millie Cherry, Nola Linder, Payton Bischoff, Ryan Hill, Sofia Castellanos, Sofia Primiano, Tessa Shaffer, Trey Thompson, & Valeria Garrofe).

Theatre@Home: A Magical Sing-A-Long will premiere on YouTube on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 7pm EDT. This virtual event is free for all to watch and enjoy.

For more info, please visit TheatreAtHomeNJ.com


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Megan Sikora
Megan Sikora
Courtney Mack
Courtney Mack
Michael James Scott
Michael James Scott

Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories
Brian Cheney and Cathy Venable Continue Composer Series On Stageit With A Program Devoted Photo

Brian Cheney and Cathy Venable Continue 'Composer Series' On Stageit With A Program Devoted To John Kander

Emily Koch To Livestream eMulbOy5 Photo

Emily Koch To Livestream 'eMulbOy5'

Eric Michael Gillett Returns To The Microphone WIth JUMP/CUT on Metropolitan Zoom April 15 Photo

Eric Michael Gillett Returns To The Microphone WIth JUMP/CUT on Metropolitan Zoom April 15th

Complete Casting Announced For THE MUSIC OF WAITRESS, A KITCHEN CABARET Photo

Complete Casting Announced For THE MUSIC OF WAITRESS, A KITCHEN CABARET


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Nashville Ballet To Present ATTITUDE PART II Virtually This Weekend
  • The Mechanical Licensing Collective Announces Three New Leadership Hires
  • Found Movement Group and Kindling Arts Festival Present LOST NASHVILLE Expanded Production