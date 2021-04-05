Theatre@Home Presents 'Theatre@Home: A Magical Sing-A-Long'

Theatre@Home: A Magical Sing-A-Long marks Theatre@Home's 10th production in their virtual concert series. This production will be honoring the music of Disney performed by a cast of 60+ members from around the United States and Canada.

Theatre@Home: A Magical Sing-A-Long is written and directed by Theatre@Home's artistic directors, Justin Christopher Odon & Cassandra Jones. This production is managed by Tom Hessman with Claire Healey as production assistant.

This production will feature performances by Aaliyah Smith, Adah Christian, Aidan Herman, Alexa Beck, Alexis Hernandez, Austin Rose, Bree Hollis, Brittany Ambler, Brooke Tortorelli, Carrington Martin, Cassandra Jones, Chris Schmalbach, Claire Healey, Derek Rizzo, Diana Puertas, Elena Worton, Emily Stein, Gabriela Moncivais, Joseph Guzzone, Justin Christopher Odon, Kara Handy, Kara Pizzolo, Kat Hessman, Lily Mavros, Mackenzie Uplinger, Mai Kawamura, Mitchell Hendericks, Naomi Hollans, Nicholas Buonvicino, Regene Odon, Riley Dominiak, Sarah Schuler, Shannon Kathleen, Troy Banks, The Theatre@Home Dance Ensemble (Eva Burns, Gabby DeBenedict, Libby Blubaugh, & Jessica Sanzone), & The Theatre@Home Jr Ensemble (Addie Jaymes, Addison Geisler, Adeline Jackson, Adriella Ann Gonclaves, Aoife Oldroyd, Autumn Allocco, Avery Peaslee, Cooper Carlisle, Eliana Gamble, Ella Burgess, Emmanuella Olaitan, Gianna Sophie Minardi, Harper Lee Gamble, Hudsyn Silvermintz, Julia McComiskey, Juliana Filapek, Kyleigh Filippone, Kylie Ferland, Maci White, Maddie Bruno, Millie Cherry, Nola Linder, Payton Bischoff, Ryan Hill, Sofia Castellanos, Sofia Primiano, Tessa Shaffer, Trey Thompson, & Valeria Garrofe).

Theatre@Home: A Magical Sing-A-Long will premiere on YouTube on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 7pm EDT. This virtual event is free for all to watch and enjoy.

For more info, please visit TheatreAtHomeNJ.com